New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibody Drug Conjugate Market : Distribution by Target Disease Indication, Therapeutic Area, Linker, Payload, Target Antigens And Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481108/?utm_source=GNW





Antibody drug conjugates are engineered therapeutics comprised of monoclonal antibodies attached to potent cytotoxic payloads through chemical linkers. Over the years, various technological advancements, such as antibody engineering for site-specific conjugation and enhanced pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties, have paved the way for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to be recognized as potent therapies targeting a wide range of indications, including solid tumors and hematological malignancies.



14 antibody-drug conjugates, till date, have been approved by the USFDA for therapeutic use; these are ado-trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla), brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris), inotuzumab ozogamicin (Besponsa), gemtuzumab ozogamicin (Mylotarg), polatuzumab vedotin-piiq (Polivy), enfortumab vedotin (Padcev), sacituzumab govitecan (Trodelvy), trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu), belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep), mirvetuximab soravtansine (Elahere), tisotumab vedotin (Tivdak), cetuximab sarotalocan (Akalux), disitamab vedotin (Aidixi) and loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl (Zynlonta).



The success of ADC therapeutics can be attributed to their high tumor selectivity and cell-killing potential of these antibodies, while limiting off target toxicities. Ongoing research in this direction is driven by encouraging results achieved in past clinical trials, which were mostly focused on various solid tumors. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, sufficient financial support from investors and encouraging clinical trial results, the antibody drug conjugate market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The Antibody Drug Conjugate Market (7th Edition), 2023-2035: Distribution by Target Disease Indication (Breast Cancer, B-cell Lymphoma, Lung Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Gastric Cancer, Renal Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Other Target Disease Indications), Therapeutic Area (Hematological Cancer and Solid Tumor), Linker (Valine-Citrulline, Succinimidyl-4-(N-Maleimidomethyl) Cyclohexane-1-Carboxylate, Tetrapeptide-based Linker, Maleimide, Maleimidocaproyl, Valine-Alanine, Hydrazone (4-(4-Acetylphenoxy) Butanoic Acid (AcBut) and Other Linkers), Payload (Monomethyl Auristatin E, DM1, Duocarmycin, SN-38 / Irinotecan, Monomethyl Auristatin F, SG3199, Ozogamicin, DM4 and Other Payloads), Target Antigens (HER-2 (ERBB2), CD79b, Trop-2, BCMA (TNFRSF17 / BCM), CD19, CD22, Tissue Factor, CD30, CEACAM5, Nectin 4 and Others) And Key Geographical Regions (North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain), and Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, Japan)): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities for the antibody drug conjugate companies either developing the drugs or providing the necessary ADC technology, during the forecast period. The market report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the antibody drug conjugate market are briefly discussed below.



Pipeline Analysis: Antibody Drug Conjugates Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

Antibody drug conjugates landscape features the presence of over 140 very large, large, mid-sized and small drug developers. It is worth mentioning that, currently, more than 280 antibody drug conjugates are either approved or being evaluated in clinical trials, whereas 250 candidates are in preclinical stages of development. All the approved ADC therapeutics have been developed to target either solid tumor or hematological cancer. Majority of the pipeline antibody-drug conjugates are being developed for the treatment of cancer, particularly breast cancer.



ADC therapeutics offer a promising approach by targeting multiple disease pathways simultaneously. Kadcyla was the first HER2 ADC to be approved by FDA for the treatment of patients with breast cancer. Since then, two more ADC therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo - AstraZeneca’s Enhertu and Immunomedics’ Trodelvy have received approval for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer as second-line treatment. Further, Daiichi Sankyo - AstraZeneca’s Enhertu is expected to get EU approval for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in 2023. Presently, there are over 30 antibody drug conjugates that are under development for the treatment of breast cancer. According to the WHO statistics, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer worldwide with an estimated 7.8 million women living with breast cancer at the end of 2020. In the same year, 2.3 million new cases of women diagnosed with breast cancer were reported.



In addition to breast cancer, the approved ADCs target indications, such as leukemia, lymphoma, urothelial cancer, multiple myeloma, cervical cancer, and ovarian cancer. The increasing prevalence of oncological disorders and a rich pipeline of ADC therapeutics targeting cancer is expected to drive the antibody drug conjugate market during the forecast period.



Market Analysis: Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Size

The global antibody drug conjugate market is estimated to be worth USD 7.72 billion in 2023. These represent the revenues generated by the sales of various ADC therapeutics. Driven by the growing demand for effective therapeutics for treatment of oncological disorders, along with growing developmental pipeline and encouraging clinical trial results, the antibody drug conjugates market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period.



Antibody drug conjugates have emerged as a viable and potent option to selectively eradicate the tumor population, with minimal side effects. Till date, several clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy and therapeutic superiority (over conventional cancer treatment options) of antibody-drug conjugates. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of various oncological disorders is one of the key drivers for the antibody drug conjugate market.



Target Analysis: HER2 ADC will Hold a Significant ADC Market Share

Currently, more than 70 antibody drug conjugates are either approved or being evaluated in clinical trials targeting HER2 for the treatment of various oncological disorders, particularly breast cancer. Roche’s Kadcyla was the first HER2 ADC to receive FDA approval in 2013, followed by Daiichi Sankyo / AstraZeneca’s Enhertu in 2019. Another HER2 ADC, Aidixi, received conditional marketing approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer (including gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma) who have received at least two types of systemic chemotherapy. The drug has been developed by China based RemeGen Biosciences. Seagen acquired exclusive worldwide license, outside of Greater China, for development and commercialization of Aidixi from RemeGen. The antibody drug conjugate market for HER2 ADC is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period.



Regional Analysis: North America to hold the Largest ADC Market Share in the Forecast Period

In the past few years, several well-funded start-ups / small companies, offering antibody drug conjugate having advanced linkers and more potent warheads have been established. Of these, majority of the companies are based in North America. Additionally, FDA has been actively reviewing and approving ADC therapeutics for cancer. The rising incidence of cancer in the US will drive the adoption of antibody drug conjugates. As per the American Cancer Society, over 1.9 million cancer patients were estimated to be diagnosed in the US in 2022.



The major risk factors for cancer include tobacco use, excess body weight, excess alcohol consumption, and infectious agents. All these factors will drive the market growth of the North American antibody drug conjugate market during the forecast period. In order to increase the adoption of antibody-drug conjugates among target population, ADC developers are offering several patient assistance / support programs which help the patient to deal with medical expenses. Examples of such programs include Ambrx patient assistance program, Bayer oncology patient assistance program and Genentech patient assistance program.



Technology Analysis: Advanced ADC Technology Supporting the Development of Next Generation ADCs

Antibody drug conjugates are a type of targeted cancer therapy that uses monoclonal antibodies to deliver a toxic payload to cancer cells. The most common cytotoxic payloads used in antibody drug conjugates are MMAE and DM4. The majority of ADCs use valine citrulline (VC) linkers or peptide linkers to attach the antibody to the toxic payload.



The development of novel ADC technologies, such as site-specific conjugation and novel linker technologies are expected to drive the antibody drug conjugate market growth in the coming years.



Clinical Trial Analysis: More than 550 Active Trials Testing ADC Monotherapy and Combination Therapy

Over the years, companies involved in the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have made significant efforts to evaluate the efficacy of antibody drug conjugates in clinical studies, for the treatment of various cancers. Currently, 150 antibody drug conjugates are being evaluated in more than 550 trials across different geographical regions. Majority of these trials (385) were registered in North America. Within this region, the maximum number of trials were / are being conducted in the US (379). Additionally, till February 2023, majority of the patients (39,226) were enrolled in trials conducted in North America, accounting for about 45% of the overall enrollment.

Market Trends Analysis: Partnership, Collaboration and Funding in Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

Currently, several partnerships have been inked by various industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of antibody-drug conjugates. It is worth highlighting that over 50 partnerships were inked in 2022 alone. Majority of such deals are focused on product and technology licensing. Further, in one of the largest acquisitions in the biopharmaceutical industry, Pfizer acquired Seagen in March 2023 for a total enterprise value of approximately USD 43 billion, with an aim to accelerate cancer breakthroughs in this market. This deal intends to bring new solutions to patients by combining Seagen’s ADC technology with Pfizer’s global reach. In addition to this, monetary assistance from angel investors, venture capitalists, and funding schemes of various public and private organizations / funds, along with assistance from regulatory authorities, have allowed start-ups / small companies to progress their R&D efforts related to the development of novel ADC therapeutics.



Leading Antibody Drug Conjugate Companies

Examples of the key antibody drug conjugate companies (the complete list of players is available in the full report) include ADC Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Byondis, Daiichi Sankyo, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, ImmunoGen, Pfizer, RemeGen. This market report includes an easily searchable excel database of all the antibody drug conjugate companies worldwide.



The market report presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An executive summary of the insights captured during our research, offering a high-level view on the current state of the antibody drug conjugate market and its likely evolution in the mid-to-long term.

A brief introduction to antibody drug conjugates, highlighting their historical background, as well as information on their structure, advantages, and the pharmacokinetic properties of these antibody-drug conjugates.

A detailed assessment of the market landscape of close to 400 antibody drug conjugates / ADC therapeutics that are either approved or being evaluated in different stages of development (clinical or pre-clinical), based on several relevant parameters, such as status of development (Approved, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Discovery / Preclinical), target disease indication (breast cancer, lung cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, hepatic cancer, b-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, brain cancer and renal cancer), therapeutic area (solid tumors, hematological cancers, autoimmune disorders / inflammatory disorders and others), line of treatment (1st line, ?1st line, 2nd line, ?2nd line, 3rd line, ?3rd line, ?4th line, Last line and others), dosing frequency (q3 weeks, q2 weeks, q1 weeks, q4 weeks, once and q6 weeks), type of therapy (combination therapy and monotherapy), target antigen (HER-2 (ERBB2), Trop-2, EGFR, FOLR1 (folate receptor alpha), CD30, B7-H3 (CD276), Nectin 4 and c-MET), antibody isotype (IgG1, IgG2 and IgG4), payload / cytotoxin / warhead (monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), DM4, DM1, SG3199, SN-38 / irinotecan, duocarmycin and monomethyl auristatin F (MMAF)), type of payload (auristatin, Maytansinoid, camptothecin, exatecan derivative topoisomerase I inhibitor, pyrrolobenzodiazepine dimer, topoisomerase I inhibitor (unspecified), DNA topoisomerase I inhibitor, Seco-DUBA, calicheamicin (ozogamicin), glucocorticoid and pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)), linkers (valine-citrulline, peptide linker, tetrapeptide-based linker, N-succinimidyl 4-(2-pyridyldithio) -butanoate (SPDB), valine-alanine, succinimidyl-4-(N-maleimidomethyl) cyclohexane-1-carboxylate and maleimide linker) and type of linkers (cleavable and non-cleavable). In addition, the chapter features information on various antibody drug conjugate developers, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of therapies).

An insightful competitiveness analysis of biological targets, featuring a (A) three-dimensional bubble representation that highlights the targets that are being evaluated for antibody drug conjugates development, taking into consideration number of antibody drug conjugates being developed against them, number of unique target disease indications and number of companies developing antibody-drug conjugates for the target, and (B) a six-dimensional spider-web analysis, highlighting the most popular biological targets based on a number of relevant parameters, including number of publications, number of grants received to support research on a particular target, number of companies involved in drug development based on a singular target, highest phase of development for the singular target, number of therapies and number of indications.

Elaborate profiles of leading antibody drug conjugate companies (shortlisted based on sales revenue of 2022) and their respective product portfolios. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of marketed ADC therapeutics; each profile features an overview of the therapy, its mechanism of action, target antigen, linker, payload, type of therapy and details related to sales generated (wherever available).

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various antibody drug conjugates, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, enrolled patient population, type of sponsor / collaborator, target population, study design, most active industry players, and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials) and key geographical regions.

An insightful analysis, highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) investigating clinical trials related to antibody drug conjugates, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of KOL, qualification(s), type of organization, affiliated organization, geographical location of KOLs and target disease indications. In addition, the chapter highlights the most prominent KOLs, based on our proprietary and third-party scoring criteria.

An assessment of various therapeutics that are being evaluated in combination with antibody-drug conjugates. The study also presents the likely evolution of these therapeutics across different indications.

A detailed analysis of partnerships established by stakeholders engaged in this industry, since 2014, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership (product licensing agreements, technology licensing agreements, research and development agreements, clinical trial agreements, mergers / acquisitions, product development agreements, technology utilization agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, technology integration agreements and others), purpose of partnership (research and development, product development and commercialization, product development, clinical evaluation, portfolio enhancement, product development and manufacturing, manufacturing, research and others) type of partner, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships)., and regional distribution of partnership activity in the market.

An analysis of the various funding and investments made in the ADC domain, since 2014, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings based on several parameters, such as number of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding, leading companies and investors, and geographical analysis.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to antibody drug conjugates. It includes information on key parameters, such as type of patent, patent publication year, patent application year, geographical location, type of players, assigned CPC symbol, type of organization, and leading industry / academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

A study of the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in conducting research related to antibody drug conjugates, since 2016, based on various important parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, funding institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, study section involved, popular NIH departments (based on number of grants awarded), prominent program officers, leading recipient organizations and key regions

An elaborate discussion on commercialization strategies adopted by various drug developers for their respective products, prior to product launch, during / post launch, featuring a proprietary framework, highlighting the necessary steps and guidelines that the companies endorse while developing a marketing strategy.

An analysis of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by the developers of marketed products, namely Adcetris, Besponsa, Enhertu, Kadcyla, Mylotarg, Polivy, and Trodelvy.

An insightful success protocol analysis of recently approved ADC therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as dosing frequency, drug efficacy, drug exclusivity, fatality rate, geographical reach, intra-class competition, line of treatment, prevalence, price, type of therapy, and existing competition among developers.

An overview on of various conjugation and linker technologies along with their types that are presently being employed in the designing and development of antibody drug conjugates; in addition, it presents a list of the conjugation and linker technologies that are presently being employed in the designing and development of antibody drug conjugates.

An overview of the studies conducted to better analyze non-clinical data and support first-in-human (FIH) dose selection in antibody drug conjugates. The chapter presents findings from various antibody drug conjugate studies in different animal models. It also includes an analysis of different methods used in estimating FIH doses. In addition, it highlights the possible FIH starting doses and estimated dose escalations required to reach human maximum tolerated dose (MTD).

An elaborate discussion on various factors that form the basis for the pricing of antibody drug conjugate products, featuring different models / approaches that pharmaceutical companies may choose to adopt while deciding the price of their respective lead therapy candidates that are likely to be marketed in the coming years.

A case study on manufacturing of antibody drug conjugates, highlighting the key challenges, and a list of contract service providers that are involved in the ADC market.

A case study on companies offering companion diagnostics that can potentially be used to make treatment related decisions involving antibody-drug conjugates, providing information on the geographical location of key diagnostic developers, affiliated disease biomarkers, assay techniques involved, target indications, the type of sample required (tumor tissue, blood, bone marrow and others) and the drug candidates for which a particular test was developed.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers, and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.



One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size and the future growth potential of antibody drug conjugates over the forecast period. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region-specific adoption rates, and expected prices of such products, we have developed informed estimates of the likely evolution of the ADC market over the forecast period 2023-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as target disease indication (breast cancer, B-cell lymphoma, lung cancer, multiple myeloma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastric cancer, renal cancer, cervical cancer and other target disease indications), therapeutic area (hematological cancer and solid tumors), linker (valine-citrulline, succinimidyl-4-(N-maleimidomethyl) cyclohexane-1-carboxylate, tetrapeptide-based linker, maleimide, maleimidocaproyl, valine-alanine, hydrazone (4-(4-acetylphenoxy) butanoic acid (AcBut) and other linkers), payload (monomethyl auristatin E, DM1, duocarmycin, SN-38 / irinotecan, monomethyl auristatin F, SG3199, ozogamicin, DM4 and other payloads), target antigens (HER-2 (ERBB2), CD79b, TROP-2, BCMA (TNFRSF17 / BCM), CD19, CD22, tissue factor, CD30, CEACAM5, nectin 4 and others) and key geographical regions (North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain), and Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, Japan)). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice, and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This information is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Question 1: What are ADCs / antibody drug conjugates?

Answer: Antibody drug conjugates are a type of targeted cancer therapy that combines the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the small molecule (cytotoxic) drugs. Antibody drug conjugates are designed to selectively deliver a potent cytotoxic drug to cancer cells and minimize the toxic side effects associated with traditional chemotherapy.



Question 2: How many antibody drug conjugates are available in the market?

Answer: Currently 14 antibody-drug conjugates have been approved by various regulatory organizations for therapeutic use, across the globe, namely Kadcyla, Adcetris, Besponsa, Mylotarg, Polivy, Padcev, Trodelvy, Enhertu, Blenrep, Elahere, Tivdak, Akalux, Aidixi and Zynlonta.



Question 3: What is the mechanism of action of antibody drug conjugates?

Answer: Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are a class of cancer drugs that combine the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the cytotoxic potency of small-molecule drugs. ADCs bind to their target antigens such as HER-2 (ERBB2), Trop-2, EGFR on the surface of cancer cells and are internalized through receptor-mediated endocytosis. This process releases the cytotoxic drug from the antibody drug conjugates, which kills the cancer cell with high specificity and minimizes toxicity to healthy cells.



Question 4: What are the most common antigens targeted by antibody drug conjugates?

Answer: HER-2 (ERBB2), Trop-2, EGFR, FOLR1 (Folate receptor alpha) and CD30, emerged as the most popular antigens targeted by various antibody drug conjugates.



Question 5: How many companies are developing antibody drug conjugates?

Answer: Close to 140 players are currently engaged in the evaluation and development of over 300 antibody drug conjugates in various stages of development.



Question 6: Which are the key companies in the antibody drug conjugate market?

Answer: Some of the key companies in the antibody drug conjugates market include ADC Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Byondis, Daiichi Sankyo, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, ImmunoGen, Pfizer and RemeGen.



Question 7: What is the partnership and collaboration trend in the antibody drug conjugates industry?

Answer: Currently, product licensing agreements, technology licensing agreements, research and development agreements and clinical trial agreements are the common types of partnerships inked by developers that are currently focused on the development of antibody drug conjugates.



Question 8: How big is the ADC market?

Answer: The global antibody drug conjugate market is estimated to be worth USD 7.72 billion in 2023.



Question 9: What is the top selling antibody-drug conjugate?

Answer: Kadcyla is the top selling antibody-drug conjugate with sales revenues of around USD 2.2 billion in the year 2022.



Question 10: What is the growth rate of antibody drug conjugate market?

Answer: The antibody drug conjugate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period.



Question 11: Which region has the highest growth rate in the antibody drug conjugates market?

Answer: Asia-pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR, over the period 2023-2035.



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 1 is a preface providing an overview of the full report, Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, 2023-2035.



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research, offering a high-level view on the current state of the antibody drug conjugates market and its likely evolution in the short to mid and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of antibody drug conjugates, highlighting their historical background, as well as information on their structure, advantages, and the pharmacokinetic properties of antibody drug conjugates.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481108/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________