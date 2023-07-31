HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that it plans to release its 2023 second quarter financial and operating results after the close of trading on Monday, August 7, 2023.



HighPeak Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its 2023 second quarter financial results and operational highlights. Participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on HighPeak Energy’s website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower

Vice President, Business Development

817.850.9204

rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

