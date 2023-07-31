Preventive Vaccines Market to Reach $94.70 Billion by 2028: Growing Demand for Immunization Programs and Technological Advancements Drive Growth

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preventive Vaccines Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the market's growth from USD 88.26 billion in 2023 to USD 94.70 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 1.42% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Market Overview and Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the vaccination market, leading to disruptions in vaccination campaigns for diseases like measles, polio, and tetanus. Lockdown restrictions and resource diversion for managing COVID-19 resulted in a decline in overall vaccinations. However, with the development and approval of COVID-19 vaccines, full-fledged vaccination drives resumed worldwide, providing a boost to the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Factors driving the demand for preventive vaccines include the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, technological advancements in vaccine development, increased funding from governments and international organizations, and a rising focus on immunization programs. The burden of diseases like tuberculosis and hepatitis C is driving the need for prevention, supporting market growth.

Technological advancements, such as genetic engineering and mRNA technology, are accelerating vaccine development. Additionally, government initiatives and business strategies like collaborations and facility expansions contribute to market growth.

Preventive Vaccines Market Trends:

COVID-19 Segment Growth: The COVID-19 segment is expected to witness significant growth in the preventive vaccines market. Ongoing vaccination campaigns, emerging novel strains, and vaccine approvals are driving this growth. North America Dominance: North America is expected to have a significant market share due to rising infectious diseases, vaccination programs, increased funding, and presence of key players.

Key Players:

The preventive vaccines market is fragmented and competitive, with major players like AstraZeneca PLC, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GSK PLC, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd holding considerable market share.

The preventive vaccines market is poised for growth due to increasing disease burden, government initiatives, and technological advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.2.2 Innovative Technology in Vaccine Development

4.2.3 Increased Funding from Government and International Organizations

4.2.4 Increasing Government Focus on Immunization Programs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risk of Adverse Effects

4.3.2 High Cost of Vaccine Development

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - USD Million)

5.1 By Vaccine Type

5.1.1 Live/Attenuated Vaccines

5.1.2 Inactivated Vaccines

5.1.3 Subunit Vaccines

5.1.4 Toxoid Vaccines

5.1.5 mRNA Vaccines

5.1.6 Other Vaccine Types

5.2 By Disease Type

5.2.1 Pneumococcal

5.2.2 Poliovirus

5.2.3 Hepatitis

5.2.4 Influenza

5.2.5 Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

5.2.6 COVID-19

5.2.7 Other Disease Types

5.3 Geography



6 COMPANY PROFILES

AstraZeneca PLC

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

GSK PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novavax Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

