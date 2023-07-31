Outdoor Apparel Market to Worth USD 22.8 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the outdoor apparel market is experiencing a surge in demand, primarily fueled by the increasing popularity of outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and rock climbing. As more individuals are drawn to the allure of exploring nature and engaging in thrilling outdoor adventures, they seek the right gear to ensure their comfort, safety, and performance.

The outdoor apparel market is an expansive and rapidly growing industry that caters to a diverse and enthusiastic consumer base that enjoy spending time in nature and engaging in outdoor activities. This market is a hub for a wide range of clothing and accessories meticulously designed to provide protection from the elements and elevate the outdoor experience.

Bottom Wear Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Rising Outdoor Activities

The bottom wear sector has emerged as the dominant player, boasting the highest market share in the outdoor apparel market. This sector is projected to experience the most significant CAGR. The subcategories of bottom wear include shorts, trousers, and tights & leggings, each catering to specific customer preferences and outdoor activities.

The market in North America stands as one of the largest and most well-established outdoor apparel market in the world. The region boasts a vibrant and deeply ingrained outdoor recreation culture, with a significant portion of its population actively engaging in outdoor activities like hiking, camping, skiing, and more.

Men Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increase in Men's Outdoor Involvement

Men segment has emerged as a significant revenue generator in the outdoor apparel market, boasting the highest market revenue. This can be attributed to the steady increase in men's outdoor involvement and participation over the projected period. The demand for outdoor apparel tailored to their specific needs has surged, driving the market growth for the men's category as more men actively engage in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and sports.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are experiencing robust growth in the outdoor apparel market, fueled by a surge in interest from the middle-class population towards outdoor activities. The region comprises prominent markets such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, with a notable rise in the popularity of outdoor pursuits such as hiking, trekking, and skiing.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the outdoor apparel market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Outdoor Apparel Market

Outdoor Research, a renowned outdoor clothing manufacturer based in Seattle, recently made a significant stride by formally introducing their plus-size women's outdoor clothing line for the Spring 2022 season. This new collection is specifically designed to cater to the needs of women of all sizes, ensuring that they can enjoy outdoor activities with utmost comfort and confidence.

In 2022, a strategic licensing agreement was established between Hanesbrands Inc. and Belle International, marking a significant collaboration in footwear and accessories. The partnership aimed to introduce a new line of products under the iconic Champion brand, explicitly catering to discerning consumers in China.

