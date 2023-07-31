New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481553/?utm_source=GNW





This report on LASIK eye surgeries and medical devices provides a brief description of the current status of the industry and recent developments.The report analyzes the market trends and identifies critical medical and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world.



Finally, it will provide insights regarding new developments in surgical devices that help to improve and enhance the treatment of refractory disorders.



This report also covers merger and acquisition strategies and collaborations, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy type.



The report informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies, and other interested parties. As the report covers geographic regions in detail, companies interested in expanding their geographic reach will also find this helpful study.



Report Includes:

- 21 data tables and 25 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for LASIK eye surgery devices

- Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Highlights of the market potential and characterization of LASIK eye surgery devices market by region, type, and application

- Assessment of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for LASIK eye surgery devices and discussion on the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments

- Coverage of recent advances, emerging technologies, and developments of the industry

- Evaluation of key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alcon, Bausch + Lomb Corp., Johnson & Johnson, and ZEISS Group



Summary:

LASIK surgery is increasingly regarded as a favored choice for correcting refractive errors such as astigmatism, myopia, hyperopia, and others.This minimally invasive surgical procedure offers several advantages, including quicker recovery time, reduced discomfort, and lower expenses.



The ongoing progress in minimally invasive technologies has led to a global rise in the acceptance of corrective eye surgeries, thereby generating a substantial demand for LASIK eye surgery devices. Laser eye surgeries in developing regions will likely create vital growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The rising prevalence of myopia is expected to be a key driver for market growth. According to a National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2023 report, the latest data indicates that myopia affects approximately REDACTED% of the population in the U.S. Furthermore, a study examining the changes in myopia prevalence over 30 years revealed a significant REDACTED% increase in the U.S. These statistics highlight the growing incidence of myopia, underscoring the need for effective solutions. The increase in myopia drives demand for LASIK laser devices in the market, as LASIK surgeries reduce lifetime dependency on glasses or contact lenses.



The global market for LASIK laser devices was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach a value of $REDACTED billion through 2028. The major players in the market are Johnson & Johnson, ZEISS Group, Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.



This report segments the market based on product type, technology type, end user, and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into excimer and femtosecond lasers.



The market is segmented based on technology type into wavefront guided, wavefront optimized, and topography guided.By end user, the market is segmented into LASIK centers, eye care clinics, and hospitals.



Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.The North American market had the highest share in 2022, followed by Europe.



This leadership position is primarily driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of myopia, rising awareness of LASIK surgery as an option, and the presence of significant players.

