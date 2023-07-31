United States Dental Cement Markets, 2023-2028 - Material Advancements and Government Support Propels Growth

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Dental Cement Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In US, the dental cement market was valued at $385.63 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $505.29 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.61%.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the dental cement market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of dental cement are included in the report. Revenue generated by service providers are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US dental cement, including the US dental cement market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present dental cement market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



Report Highlights

The demand for the dental cement market is rising due to multiple factors, including the increased prevalence of dental disorders and oral carriers, growth in awareness related to oral health, and the increased adoption of cosmetic dental procedures.

Technological and material advances, new formulations, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive R&D activities, the presence of leading key vendors, and government support also contribute to the growth of the US dental cement market.

In 2022, the permanent cement segment accounted for the highest share of 71.47% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period. The increased demand for permanent cement is due to its long-lasting nature, wear and tear resistance, insolubility of oral fluids, strong resilience, and good compatibility with dental tissues.

In 2022, the composite resin segment accounted for the highest share of 22.47% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period. The increased demand for the composite resin is due to better features of this material over traditionally used ones. Composite resin has thin film thickness; high compressive, tensile, and flexural strength; and wear resistance.

In 2022, the luting segment accounted for the highest share of 50.23% and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period. The increased demand for luting is owing to the rise in the number of restorations and the increase in awareness about dental care. In addition, the easy availability of luting agents also drives the segment's growth.

In 2022, the dental clinic's segment accounted for the highest share of 48.56% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. This domination is because dental clinics have become viable care centers for patients because of their relatively better service time, especially in the US.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $385.63 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $505.29 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered United States

Vendor Landscape

Dentsply Sirona

3M Company

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Danaher Corp

DMG America LLC

Shofu Dental Corp

Bisco Inc

Medental International

SDI limited.

Detax

Envista

GC America Inc

Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur

Kerr Corporation

Huge Dental

Key Topics Covered:



1: Dental Cement Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

2: Dental Cement Market

US: Projected Revenue of Dental Cement Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

3: Dental Cement Market Segmentation Data

Projected Revenue by Product Type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Permanent Cement

Temporary Cement

Projected Revenue by Material Type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Composite Resin

Glass Ionomer Cement

Polycarboxylate

Zinc Phosphate

Zinc Oxide Eugenol

Others

Projected Revenue by Application (2022-2028; $Millions)

Luting

Restorations

Pulpal Protection

Surgical Dressing

Projected Revenue by End-User Type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Dental Clinics

Dental Hospitals

Dental Service Organizations

Others

4: Dental Cement Market Prospects & Opportunities

Dental Cement Market Opportunities & Trends

Dental Cement Market Drivers

Dental Cement Market Constraints

5: Dental Cement Industry Overview

Dental Cement - Competitive Landscape

Dental Cement - Key Vendor Profiles

Dental Cement - Other Prominent Vendors

Dental Cement - Key Strategic Recommendations

