Beach Towels Market to Reach $ 707.15 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.8% CAGR with Cotton Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “ Beach Towels Market Size Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Material Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the beach towels market is expected to grow from $ 535.06 million in 2022 to $ 707.15 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028. The beach towels market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of beach towels with growing recreational activities at beaches.





Durability, strength, cost efficiency, water resistance, sand-free, and reasonably low weight are among the features of a beach towel that help boost its sales in Asia Pacific. Asian countries such as Indonesia, Maldives, Vietnam, and Malaysia have witnessed a boom in the tourism industry. Owing to these factors, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global beach towels market in 2021.





Increasing Demand for Antimicrobial Beach Towels

Beach sand contains harmful microbes that affect human health. The most common pathogenic bacteria in the seaside environment belong to the genera Staphylococcus and Streptococcus. Beach visitors frequently contract skin and hair infections due to microbial contamination. According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), bathing in coastal waters polluted with fecal matter is estimated to cause more than 120 million cases of gastrointestinal illness and 50 million cases of respiratory disease worldwide each year. Such rising prevalence of illness caused by microbial contamination is making people conscious about health and hygiene, eventually demanding for antimicrobial beach towels. Beach towels also withstand bleach and peroxide, making them incredibly versatile. These aspects are responsible for catalyzing the demand for antimicrobial towels and driving the beach towels market growth.





Beach Towels Market: Segmental Overview



Based on type, the beach towels market is segmented into anti-microbial and regular. The regular segment held a larger share of the global market in 2021. Regular beach towels are often made from cotton, terrycot, microfiber, and other materials. Cotton is the best choice of fabric for making absorbent beach towels, with Egyptian and Turkish varieties ranking high among the most porous cotton types. Terrycot is thick and moisture-soaking fabric that provides warmth and comfort, especially while lying on the beach sand. The beach towels made from cotton and terrycot soak more moisture than synthetic fiber, as they have perfect absorbent properties and are easy to dry. Moreover, regular towels are easily available and less expensive than ani-microbial towel.

Based on material type, the beach towels market is segmented into cotton, microfiber, polyester, and others. Microfiber is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Microfibers are generally man-made fibers, such as polyamide and blend of nylon polymers that are extremely absorbent, quick dry, dirt- & stain resistant, breathable, and lightweight. They are more durable than natural fibers.

Based on distribution channels, the beach towels market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are large retail establishments offering a wide range of products, such as beach and bath essentials, beach accessories, and other gear. Products from various brands are available at reasonable prices in these stores, allowing shoppers to find the right product quickly.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Beach Towels Market



The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant economic losses across the world due to its temporary effects of the operational efficiencies of various industries due to a huge gap in the supply and demand of raw materials. It also adversely impacted the beach towels market in 2021. The sudden closure of national and international boundaries disrupted the operational efficiencies and value chains. In the early phase of the pandemic, the fear of contracting infection due to social contact devastatingly affected beach tourism, which is dependent on travelling and mobility. The pandemic completely halted beach tourism in the first half of 2020, thereby adversely impacting the beach towels market.





Beach Towels Market: Competition Landscape

Dock & Bay Ltd, Snappy Towels Inc, Tofino Towel Co, Canningvale Australia Pty Ltd, Pendleton Woolen Mills Inc, Oasis Towels, Sandex Corp, Hatton Textiles International Ltd, Qihai Textile Co Ltd, Melody Blue LLC are among the major players operating in the global beach towels market. Companies in this market focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.





