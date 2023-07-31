Global Tissue-engineered Skin Substitute Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2023 & 2027 with Focus on the US TESS Regulatory Landscape

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tissue-engineered Skin Substitute Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global TESS market, including market landscape by end users, application types, therapy types, and market share percentage by market participants.

It also examines macroeconomic factors, the latest trends, revenue forecasts, the US regulatory landscape, and next-generation TESS technologies and solutions. The study period is from 2022 to 2027, and the base year is 2022.

Rising incidents of burn injuries, road accidents, and other trauma injuries, along with increasing cases of chronic wounds, such as diabetic ulcers and venous ulcers, are boosting the global tissue-engineered skin substitutes (TESS) market.

Moreover, the increasing number of surgical injuries, plastic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, and other reconstructive surgeries is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period (2023-2027). In 2022, the market witnessed a huge revenue spike as the backlog of skin substitute procedures postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic started to be cleared.

New application areas for skin substitutes, including plastic surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, and post-surgical wound healing, are expected to increase during the forecast period and boost TESS market growth. A wide range of specialized surgical applications, such as facial plastic surgery, dermal fillers, and root therapy, use synthetic TESS for reconstructive and repair purposes. Other applications include face-lifts, breast augmentations, and limb or back additions.

Moreover, the introduction of advanced products, including cellular and acellular skin spray products, suggests advanced usage in clinical dermatology for complex wound healing. Plastic surgeons are also increasingly using skin substitutes to treat several types of cutaneous defects without minimizing donor sites.

Novel skin substitute types in the form of injectables, particulates, and sprays are entering the TESS space along with innovative manufacturing technologies, enabling the faster development of skin substitutes and resulting in new features that accelerate wound healing.

Customers are also demanding less-expensive products that offer longer shelf-life; these products must also be easily available and offer hassle-free application as well as low-to-zero infection at the application site. Particulate (powder form) placental extra-cellular matrix (ECM), spray-on skin substitutes, 3D bioprinted skin substitutes, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections are some next-generation solutions and technologies the study analyzes.

The study also touches upon CMS policies for skin substitute products announced in July 2022, which state that skin substitutes will be called wound care management products to aptly mirror how clinicians use them, enabling more consistent and transparent product coding.

Biological skin substitutes dominate the market as the adoption of and preference for these products is higher than the other 2 types. Though biosynthetic skin substitutes treat moderate-to-severe burns, the synthetic segment is expected to witness faster growth than biosynthetic skin substitutes, mainly due to the rising technological advancements in biomaterials. Synthetic skin substitutes demonstrate increased control over scaffold composition.

The study also highlights specific market growth opportunities, with a focus on disruptive innovation, new unaddressed markets, and the growing prevalence of cosmetic tourism. It excludes the bone grafts market for bone regeneration and repair and the market for artificial organs created with the help of allografts, such as allograft aortic valves in cardiac applications.



Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Tissue-engineered Skin Substitutes Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Next-generation TESS Technologies and Solutions

Traditional versus New Application Areas

Particulate Placental ECM Device for Wounds and Burns-ConvaTec's InnovaMatrix PD

Spraying on Skin Cells to Accelerate Burn Healing

3D Bioprinted Skin Substitutes

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) Injections

Growth Opportunity Universe

Disruptive TESS Innovation

Growing Cosmetic Tourism

Government Support and Reimbursements for Advanced Wound Healing

Targeting the APAC Region

Sensor-based Skin Patches and Electronic Skin

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors-Acellular Skin Substitutes

Key Competitors-Cellular Skin Substitutes

TESS Landscape by Market Participants

TESS Landscape by End Users

TESS Landscape by Applications

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Tissue-engineered Skin Substitutes-What are They?

Classification of Skin Substitutes by Origin, Components, and Durability

TESS Definitions by Wound Type

TESS Selection Based on Wound Type

Transition from Traditional to Advanced Wound Management Products

TESS Definitions by Skin Graft Types

TESS Definitions by Acellular Therapy Types

TESS Definitions by Cellular Therapy Types

Skin Substitute Usage-Pros and Cons

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

TESS Regulatory Landscape-The United States

Wound Care Supplies Medicare Covers

Wound Care Supplies Medicare Does Not Cover

Wound Care Coverage-An Overview

US FDA Regulatory Status for Skin Substitute Products

Skin Substitute Reimbursement Scenario-Synthetic Substitutes

What's New for Skin Substitute Products in 2023?

Market Participants' Offerings

Market Participants' Products-Cellular Skin Substitutes

Top Wound Care Companies to Watch

