Medical lasers can be separated by their differing modalities and technologies, along with their applications. Medical laser technologies include solid-state, semiconductor diode and gas lasers.



This report also covers a detailed study of therapeutic applications of medical lasers, including thermal-photoablation, photocoagulation, photodisruption, selective photo thermolysis and photodynamic. This in-depth analysis of the global medical laser market includes historical data and market projections for sales segments by technology and system type, modality, application, end use and region.



Profiles of market participants, key marketed products, competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares have been provided for an in-depth understanding of the market. This report also discusses the global market’s driving and restraining factors.



Report Includes:

- 33 data tables and 27 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets and technologies for medical lasers

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Highlights of the market potential and characterization of medical lasers market based on technology, end-user type, and region

- Detailed description about basic concepts, principles, and components of lasers with laser operations and discussion on effects of lasers on human tissue and medical treatments using lasers

- Discussion on innovation, technological advancements, and market drivers and restraints

- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis

- Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Nidek, Cynosure, Ziess Group, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb, and Lumibird Medical



Summary:

The global medical laser market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2028. Growth of the global market is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and their related pains, medical tourism, rising adoption of medical lasers for cosmetic and dental surgery, and the increasing preference of laser technology for ophthalmic surgeries.



Growth of the global market is also attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases; as well as strong investment in research and development activities by key market players, including Nidek, Cynosure, Ziess Group and Lumibird Medical.



The global market for medical lasers was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2022.The solid-state laser segment accounted for the highest share of the 2022 global market.



The gas laser segment recorded $REDACTED million in revenue in 2022, and it is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period.The semiconductor laser segment is likely to grow at the second-highest rate, as it has a conversion efficiency of light, easy temperature sensitivity and cost depending on the beam quality and brightness.



Growth can also be attributed to the development and product launches of various lasers for treating chronic pain resulting from all forms of cancer and intense pain from noncancerous sources, as well as research activities by key market players.

