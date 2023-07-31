Unlocking Opportunities: Uveitis Market Forecast and Treatment Trends for the Next Decade

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uveitis - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delivers an in-depth understanding of uveitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Uveitis is a sight-threatening inflammatory disease affecting the middle uveal layer of the eye. With over one-third of patients experiencing visual impairment and accounting for about 10-15% of blindness cases worldwide, uveitis is a significant public health concern. This report aims to shed light on the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and the current and forecasted 7MM uveitis market size from 2019 to 2032.

Rising Prevalence: The diagnosed prevalence of uveitis has been increasing due to the rise in uveitis-associated conditions, increasing population and awareness, and improved diagnosis of uveitis. First-line Therapy: Corticosteroids are the primary treatment for inflammation in uveitis patients, with immunomodulatory drugs used as steroid-sparing agents when corticosteroids are not effective. Unmet Medical Needs: One of the major concerns in the uveitis market is the lack of evidence to validate many interventions used in daily management. The absence of proper consensus guidelines in the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan adds to the complexity of managing uveitis. Advancements in Ophthalmology: Recent advancements in ophthalmology have allowed researchers to identify promising new candidate medications for effective pharmacological treatments for uveitis. Growing Market Size: In 2022, the US dominated the uveitis market among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 786 million, which is expected to increase by 2032. Emerging Therapies: The report highlights emerging therapies like TRS01, OCS-02, and RG6179, which have the potential to positively impact the uveitis market size.

The report covers a detailed understanding of the uveitis treatment algorithm, diagnosis, and management. It analyzes the epidemiology of uveitis, including diagnosed prevalent cases by type, anatomical location, etiology, and associated conditions. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the drug development pipeline, with profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies that will impact the current treatment landscape.

Uveitis poses challenges due to its variable presentation, making a prompt diagnosis and appropriate treatment crucial to reducing inflammation and preventing permanent vision loss. With this comprehensive report, healthcare professionals, researchers, drug developers, and investors can gain valuable insights into the uveitis market, treatment trends, and unmet needs.

Tarsier Pharma

Oculis Pharma

Roche

Eli Lilly and Company

Acelyrin/Affibody Medical

Eyevensys

Priovant Therapeutics, Inc

Santen Inc.

