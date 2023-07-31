The global machine control system market size is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2023 to USD 7.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4%

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Machine Control System Market by Type, Equipment, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773292/?utm_source=GNW





GNSS is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In machine control systems, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) technology is employed to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and precision.By integrating GNSS receivers into vehicles, machinery, or equipment, these systems can determine their precise position in real-time, allowing for improved control and guidance.



GNSS enables machines to navigate complex terrains, follow pre-defined paths, and avoid obstacles with high precision.It also aids in creating accurate maps, digital terrain models, and survey data by collecting position data from multiple GNSS receivers.



This information is invaluable for tasks such as land surveying, mapping, and volumetric calculations. GNSS technology plays a vital role in enabling autonomy and automation in machines, allowing them to make intelligent decisions based on their real-time position.



Infrastructure vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the machine control system market during the forecast period.

The infrastructure vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the machine control system market during the forecast period.The infrastructural vertical is projected to dominate the machine control system market due to several key factors such as the construction industry, a major contributor to this vertical, relies heavily on machine control systems for precise positioning, grading, excavation, and site preparation.



These systems significantly enhance efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in construction operations, leading to cost savings and faster project completion.Furthermore, the infrastructural vertical is driven by the growing demand for machine control systems in infrastructure development projects.



Governments and private entities are investing heavily in projects like roads, bridges, airports, railways, and dams, which require advanced machine control systems to ensure accurate execution of tasks such as earthwork and grading.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The machine control system market in Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.With rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects taking place in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, the demand for advanced machine control systems is on the rise.



The construction industry in the region is experiencing significant growth, driven by population expansion, economic development, and rising disposable incomes. This growth is further fueling the adoption of machine control systems, which optimize construction processes and ensure precise execution of tasks.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region – North America - 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and Rest of the World – 5%



Major players in the machine control system market include Topcon (Japan), Trimble Inc. (US), Hexagon AB (Switzerland), MOBA Mobile Automation AG (Germany), Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. (US), and EOS Positioning Systems, Inc. (US).

The machine control system market has been segmented into type, equipment, vertical, and region. The machine control system market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximate revenues for the overall machine control system and related segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to strengthen their position in the market and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Enhancing efficiency through the removal of bulk earthworks setout and survey pegging; Demands for accelerated work and peak efficiency in tightly scheduled infrastructure projects; Safety issues pertaining to workers and heavy construction machinery; Anticipated increase in demand driven by the growing construction industry), restraints (Requirement of high initial investment; Absence of necessary technical expertise), opportunities (Increasing adoption of 3D modeling and scanning across various industrie; Increasing demand for machine-guided technologies in emerging nations in Asia Pacific), and challenges (Sustaining reliability and accuracy in data provided by machine control systems based on GNSS technology).

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the machine control system market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the machine control system market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the machine control system market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Topcon (Japan), Trimble Inc. (US), Hexagon AB (Switzerland), MOBA Mobile Automation AG (Germany), Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. (US), and EOS Positioning Systems, Inc. (US), among others.

