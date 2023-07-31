Solar Alliance contracted project backlog surpasses $7 million with three new project signings totaling $580,000

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, is pleased to announce it has signed contracts for three additional solar projects in the Southeast U.S., ranging in size up to 120-kilowatts (“kW”).



The contracts include the design and installation of solar projects for a range of industries in Tennessee and Kentucky and have a combined capital cost of $580,000. The projects are expected to commence construction in Q3 2023 and are currently targeted for completion by Q1 2024. In addition, these projects contribute to a backlog of contracted projects for Solar Alliance that now totals $7.1 million.

“Solar Alliance proudly serves businesses of all sizes, maintaining a diverse pipeline of solar projects,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Our record backlog is a strong indication that we are increasingly being called upon to help larger manufacturing and other clients reduce their overhead costs and meet sustainability goals through solar energy adoption. We will continue putting our expertise to work for these larger companies, while remaining committed to supporting small businesses that need a clean energy partner who is attentive to their bottom line,” said Clark.

The most recent contracts signed in the Southeast U.S. include:

A 120-kW ground mount expansion of a system for a client in Kentucky.

A 92-kW rooftop solar project at an industrial complex in Tennessee.

An 11-kW rooftop solar system at a construction company headquartered in Tennessee.



“The Solar Alliance team remains focused on delivering continued growth through the end of 2023 and beyond. The majority of our contracted backlog is expected to be constructed and converted into revenue this year, while we continue to pursue other new projects in the Southeast U.S. to drive additional growth. The demand we are seeing for commercial solar is intensifying as the financial and environmental benefits of solar are becoming clearer to business owners,” concluded Clark.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance’s strategy is to build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility customers. The Company currently owns two operating solar projects in New York and actively pursuing opportunities to grow its ownership pipeline. The technical and operational synergies from this combined business model supports sustained growth across the solar project value chain from design, engineering, installation, ownership and operations/maintenance.

