Gold Kiwifruit Market to Exceed US$ 4.4 Billion with a 9.8% CAGR by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the revenue of the Gold Kiwifruit Market was estimated at US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report.



By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.4 billion. The demand for Organic Gold Kiwifruit is expected to register significant growth with a projected CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2033. The key drivers influencing the market expansion include increasing demand for exotic fruits, availability of improved cultivars, increased investment in the production, and increasing popularity among health-conscious consumers.

Gold kiwi fruit is a rich source of nutrients and antioxidants, which can help to boost the immune system and protect against cancer. A certain compounds found in kiwi fruit, such as vitamin C, folate, and carotenoids, may have anti-cancer properties. Furthermore, a study published in the journal "Nutrition and Cancer" found that consuming kiwi fruit was associated with a reduced risk of developing cancer of the esophagus and other digestive organs. This influences the growth of gold kiwifruit market in the upcoming years.

In 2020, the total gold kiwifruit export value was about US$ 1.7 billion while the green kiwifruit made up of US$ 901 million. The exports are increased in 2021 with the rise in demand for the gold kiwifruit in both domestic and international markets. The export value of kiwifruit was around US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The popularity of gold kiwifruit grows; many countries are increasing their exports of the fruit. This has helped to expand the market for gold kiwifruit.

According to the data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the global harvested area of kiwifruit in 2021 was about 207,463 hectares. China is the significant kiwifruit producing country with harvested area of around 140,000 hectares. The increasing consumers demand and increasing production of kiwifruit driven the growth of gold kiwifruit market.

A few of the recent developments in the Gold Kiwifruit Market are:

Zespri announced that it had reached an agreement with the government of China to increase the volume of kiwifruit imported to China. Under the agreement, Zespri will be able to export up to 150 million trays of kiwifruit to China by 2025, an increase of 38% from the previous year. In May 2021, Golden Bay Fruit announced that it had acquired the assets of Kiwi Fresh Direct, a company that specializes in the marketing and distribution of kiwifruit. The acquisition will allow Golden Bay Fruit to expand its reach in key markets and improve its supply chain efficiencies.



Key Companies Covered

Zespri Group Limited

Dorì Kiwi Summerfruit srl

Golden Bay Fruit

SALIX FRUITS.

SEEKA LIMITED.

Darling Group

Primor Produce

Wild River Fruit

BayFarms Limited

Southern Cross Horticulture

United Kingdom Gold Kiwifruit Market Analysis:

By 2033, the market in the United Kingdom is projected to increase by US$ 62.3 million in absolute terms, reaching a value of US$ 114.1 million. From 2018 to 2022, the market in the nation grew at a CAGR of 7.8%, and from 2023 to 2033, a CAGR of 8.2% is anticipated.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) reported that the country's market has been expanding rapidly, with sales exceeding US$ 104 million in 2019—an increase of roughly 4% from the year before. The demand for gold kiwifruits in the UK will increase significantly as customers become more health-conscious and interested in exotic and high-end foods. Due to its distinct flavour and health advantages, gold kiwifruit demand has been rising in the UK in recent years.

Segmentation of the Gold Kiwifruit Market:

By Nature: Organic Conventional

By Sales Channel: Online Food Retail Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores

By Packaging Type: Wooden Box Cardboard Box Plastic Insert Trays





More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Gold Kiwifruit Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Gold Kiwifruit Market by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Sales Channel (Online Food Retail, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores), by Packaging Type (Wooden Box, Cardboard Box, Plastic Insert Trays) by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - 2023 to 2033.

