H1 2023 earnings webcast

Believe’s half year 2023 earnings will be released on Wednesday 02 August 2023 at 5:45pm (CET) / 4:45pm (GMT)

They will be available on believe.com/investors

We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Wednesday 02 August 2023 at 6:30pm (CET) / 5:30pm (GMT) Speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder Xavier Dumont, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w2fuyhpt

France, Paris : +33 1 70 91 87 04

UK, London : +44 1 212 818 004

USA, NY : +1 718 705 87 96

Confirmation code: 88365





