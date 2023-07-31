Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market revenue to exceed USD 145 Billion by 2033, says Research Nester

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sexually transmitted disease testing market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over ~6% from 2023 to 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 145 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 95 billion in the year 2022. Rising cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in the young adult population, subsequent unsafe sex, and declining awareness of safe sex among young adults are expected to increase transmission of the disease.

Hence, it is expected to boost the growth of the global sexually transmitted disease testing market. According to reported data, one in every four teens across the world is infected with an STD each year. STDs are diseases that are transmitted through sexual contact. Furthermore, although this contact is usually vaginal, oral, or anal, it can also be spread by other intimate physical interactions, such as herpes or HPV, which are spread by contact with the epidermis. These diseases are caused by bacteria, pathogens, or parasites. In certain cases, STDs can also be transmitted through breastfeeding, childbirth, and sharing needles.





Global Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The chlamydia segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Throughout the World to Drive Market Growth

An active sexual life, choosing multiple partners, and not using contraceptives are increasing the number of sexually transmitted infections. According to a World Health Organization report released in November 2021, there are over 1 million sexually transmitted infections worldwide, most of which are asymptomatic. It also found that about 374 million new infections per year occur with any of the following four sexually transmitted diseases: gonorrhea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, and syphilis. As a result of the increasing incidence and prevalence of STDs worldwide, demand for STD diagnostics is expected to increase, driving growth of the global sexually transmitted disease testing market during the forecast period. In addition, people under the age of 25 should be screened annually, as tests are usually recommended to detect all kinds of diseases. Tests and evaluations help identify and treat sexually transmitted infections. Certain STDs, if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems such as vision loss, neurological damage, reduced fertility, birth defects, and even death. Luckily, all sexually transmitted infections are treatable, and some are completely curable.

Global Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market: Regional Overview

The global sexually transmitted disease testing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Sexual Crimes to Drive Asia Pacific Market Growth

The sexually transmitted disease testing market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The regional growth can majorly be attributed to the rising crime related to sexual harassment in the region, which, along with a growing population and a lack of sexual education, increases the likelihood of sexually transmitted diseases. In the year 2021, nearly 86 rapes and about 50 sex crimes against women in an hour in India were reported. Moreover, the population of sex workers in Thailand is about 250,000 to 2 million. In China, more than 20,000 people died from sexually transmitted diseases in 2021, and nearly 20,000 died from AIDS. Sexually transmitted diseases are infectious diseases that are transmitted from person to person through various sexual activities. There are over 20 sexually transmitted diseases, including genital herpes, chlamydia, HIV, gonorrhea, human papillomavirus, syphilis, and trichomoniasis. Antibiotics are often used to treat sexually transmitted infections caused by bacteria, yeast, or parasites. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 million new cases of sexually transmitted infections are reported every day worldwide. If an adult has a pre-existing sexually transmitted disease (STD), that person is more likely to become infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Growth in North America

The sexually transmitted disease testing market in the North America region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. The growth of the market in this region can primarily be attributed to the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases increasing in this region. In addition, there is an increase in the number of clinical organizations and increasing disease awareness that are expected to drive market growth in the North American region. STIs remain a major public health concern in the country, according to an April 2022 study titled "Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance, 2020" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Based on the same sources, Chlamydia trachomatis disease was the most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States in 2020, with 1,579,885 people infected, according to the CDC. The market growth is also owing to a significant increase in the number of millennials in the local population. Millennials will be the largest generational group in the United States as of 2021, with an estimated population of approximately 73 million. Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, recently overtook baby boomers to become the largest group and will continue to make up the bulk of the population for years to come.

Global Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market, Segmentation by Disease

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Chlamydia

Syphilis

Gonorrhea

Cancroid

Others

Amongst these segments of diseases, the chlamydia segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the young people having a higher incidence of chlamydia from unprotected sex, and adults having a higher incidence of chlamydia from involvement with a variety of partners. According to the World Health Organization, there were approximately 129 million cases of chlamydia worldwide in the year 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 1,808,703 chlamydia cases in 2019. Chlamydia can affect people of all ages, but is most common in young women. Many people who have chlamydia do not develop symptoms, but they can pass it on to others through sexual contact. Symptoms include genital pain and discharge from the vagina or penis. I have. Antibiotic therapy for affected patients and the patient's sexual partners is recommended. Screening for other common sexually transmitted infections should also be done.

Global Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market, Segmentation by Location

Laboratory

Point of Care

Amongst these two segments, the laboratory segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the fact that Laboratories are the most common place in the world to evaluate sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). In addition, laboratory tests are accurate and reliable, their usage is widespread and people trust them more, which is expected to further drive the growth of the segment in the market. Abbott laboratories use in vitro reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests and in vitro. They offer polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Qiagen Inc. has therefore developed a screening test with significant clinical sensitivity and specificity that is used to identify a variety of sexually transmitted infections, along with STI evaluation for Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) infections. They offer a wide selection of kits. Future product launches will allow labs to configure devices and machines as needed. For example, with the approval of the European Commission, Qiagen Inc. released Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 (HSV-1) DNA and/or Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2 (HSV 2) May 2022. These factors are therefore expected to create numerous opportunities for growth of the segment in the coming years.

Global Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market, Segmentation by Device

Laboratory Devices

Point of Care Devices

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global sexually transmitted disease testing market that are profiled by Research Nester are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, bioMerieux, Becton Dickinson and Company, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic Inc., Orasure Technologies, Inc., S&P Global, DiaSorin Molecular LLC., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Market

Quest Diagnostics, an American clinical laboratory, announced the release of three new consumer-friendly, digitally accessible STD lab test packages.

Abbott, an American multinational medical devices and health care company, has announced agreements with Johns Hopkins University, the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the University of Protestant o Congo (UPC). Her HIV carrier in an asymptomatic patient.

