Passage Bio Welcomes Dolan Sondhi, Ph.D. to Board Of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the appointment of Dolan Sondhi, Ph.D., to the Board of Directors and her appointment to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Dr. Sondhi is currently Professor of Research in the Department of Genetic Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine. Additionally, Thomas Woiwode, Ph.D., announced his resignation from the Board of Directors to focus on his Managing Director role within Versant Ventures.



"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Dolan Sondhi to Passage Bio's Board of Directors," said William Chou, president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. "Her extensive experience in AAV gene therapy research, translational medicine, and neurodegenerative diseases will be invaluable as we work to bring life-changing therapies to individuals affected by CNS disorders. Dr. Sondhi's expertise aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to have her join our team. I also want to extend my gratitude to Tom Woiwode for his invaluable contributions to our Board during his tenure. His dedication and insights have been instrumental in driving Passage Bio's vision forward, and we thank him for his service."

Dr. Sondhi is a highly accomplished research scientist with an impressive career spanning over two decades. Her work has focused on the development and translation of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies for genetic disorders, with a particular emphasis on CNS diseases. She has made significant contributions to the field of lysosomal storage diseases, adult neurodegenerative disease conditions and Friedreich's Ataxia.

"The prospect of joining Passage Bio’s Board of Directors at this pivotal stage of the company's evolution is incredibly exciting,” said Dr. Sondhi. “Passage Bio's clinical-stage programs have shown remarkable promise in early development, and the company’s unwavering commitment to transforming lives through groundbreaking gene therapies resonates deeply with my experience in this field. Together with this accomplished team, I look forward to ensuring that our promising treatments reach those in need and make a profound impact on the lives of patients and their families."

Dr. Sondhi holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Brown University and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from St. Stephens College, Delhi University.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to provide life-transforming therapies for patients with CNS diseases with limited or no approved treatment options. Our portfolio spans pediatric and adult CNS indications, and we are currently advancing clinical programs in GM1 gangliosidosis and frontotemporal dementia and our preclinical pipeline, including programs in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Huntington’s disease. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. Through this collaboration, we have enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

