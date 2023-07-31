Bifidobacteria Rapidly Growing in Feed Probiotics Market: Promoting Animal Health and Weight Gain

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Probiotics Market Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers valuable insights into the rapidly growing feed probiotics market. Probiotics, known for their ability to enhance animal growth, strengthen immune systems, and protect against pathogens, have gained significant popularity in the feed additives market. The report highlights key trends and growth drivers for bifidobacteria and lactobacilli, the two major sub-additives that together accounted for a majority share of the global feed probiotics market in 2022.





















Key Highlights and Market Trends:

Bifidobacteria is the Largest Sub Additive: Bifidobacteria holds the largest segment in the feed probiotics market due to its rising demand in meat and seafood production and its ability to reduce the growth of harmful microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract of animals.

Feed Probiotics Industry Overview:

The Feed Probiotics Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 51.79%. The major players in this market are Adisseo, Cargill Inc., DSM Nutritional Products AG, Evonik Industries AG, and IFF (Danisco Animal Nutrition).

Company Coverage in the report encompasses:





















Adisseo

Cargill Inc.

CHR. Hansen A/S

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Evonik Industries AG

IFF(Danisco Animal Nutrition)

Kemin Industries

Kerry Group Plc

Lallemand Inc.

MIAVIT Stefan Niemeyer GmbH

