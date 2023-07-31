The global label-free detection market is projected to reach USD 863 million by 2028 from USD 570 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Label Free Detection Market by Product, Technology, Application, End User & Region – Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05147403/?utm_source=GNW

Under the new agreement, the Waters-Princeton collaboration will bring together academic and industry researchers to tap into knowledge and expertise from various scientific domains and disciplines to identify and solve problems that matter. One such research project will focus on novel media for purification to help advance drug development and discovery.



The biosensor chips segment accounted for the largest share by consumables during the forecast period

In 2022, biosensor chips segment accounted for the largest share by consumables in the global label-free detection market.Biosensors are important tools in the fields of biochemistry and biomedical engineering because they provide a platform for the detection of various analytes.



Currently, label-free biosensors are widely used in proteomics and biomolecular interaction studies, as the detection of the chemical or biological agent by the transducer does not rely on dyes, enzymes, or radiolabels.Conventionally, many small molecules are detected by chromatographic methods, which are usually costly, bulky, and require expertise.



Biosensors offer a cheaper and faster alternative. Some advantages of biosensors over classical methods for small-molecule detection include real-time monitoring, high specificity, fast response times, reduced consumption of organic solvents and sample manipulation, portability, compactness, and easy operation.



Europe: The second largest region in the label-free detection market

Europe accounted for the second-largest market for label-free detection market after North America.The European label-free detection market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors that have propelled its expansion.



Europe is at the forefront of developing and adopting emerging technologies in the field of label-free detection market.This includes advancements in label-free detection technologies.



The adoption of these innovative technologies accelerates the progress of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing research and expands its applications.Additionally, Europe offers comprehensive training and education programs in label-free detection technologies.



Universities, research institutes, and organizations provide funding, and conferences to enhance the knowledge and skills of scientists and researchers. The availability of funding promotes the adoption and utilization of of label-free detection technologies in Europe.



