New Zealand Telecoms Industry Mobile Market Trends: Shift to Postpaid, Unlimited Voice and Data, and Data Pricing Analysis

This report provides insights into the stable mobile market of New Zealand, which comprises three network operators, a nationwide full-fibre wholesale broadband network, and is supported by strong economic fundamentals.

The report covers key developments in the New Zealand telecoms industry, including:

Sale of towers of all three operators to pension funds. Acquisition of My Republic by 2degrees. Merger of 2Degrees and Orcon (Vocus NZ). Acquisition of Trustpower retail customer base by Mercury. Divestments of passive tower infrastructure by Spark and Vodafone. Completion of the UFB (Ultra-Fast Broadband) project, providing world-class broadband speeds nationwide.

Market Forecasts:

The report predicts continued growth in mobile subscriptions and fixed broadband subscribers in the 2022-2027 period. It also forecasts that 5G mobile subscribers will represent nearly 80% of all subscriptions by 2030, with 4G representing about 18%. The 2% remainder will be split between 6G and 3G, while 2G and 3G networks will be switched off by 2025. The overall telecoms market is expected to grow to NZD 7.1 billion by 2030 after a slowdown in 2020 and 2021 due to legacy voice revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth and COVID travel restrictions.

Capex Investments:

New Zealand is coming off a Capex hyper-cycle, with a peak in 2019, and is expected to decrease to NZD 1.5 billion by 2022. The Capex to GDP ratio is projected to remain at 22% through to 2030. Major players like Chorus are heavily investing in fibre infrastructure until 2024, while Spark and Vodafone have more conservative investment profiles focusing mainly on 5G.

Mobile Subscribers and Revenue:

Over the last five years, the mobile market shifted to postpaid as subscribers moved to Pay Monthly offerings (SIM-only plans) with increased data allowances. The number of prepaid subscribers slightly decreased. Mobile network operators face competitive pressure with the market shifting to unlimited voice, text, and data allowances being the main differentiator.

Broadband Subscribers - FTTH Push and Fixed Wireless:

The Ultra-Fast Broadband Initiative is a government program building fibre-to-the-home networks, with coverage expected to reach 87% of the population by the end of 2022. The broadband market is now experiencing low growth mostly driven by new premises construction in greenfield developments or urban redevelopments.

Thematics - Telecoms Infrastructure / 5G / M&A / Infrastructure:

Infrastructure funds, pension funds, and government funds assign high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets like mobile towers, data centres, submarine cables, and fibre infrastructure. There have been several acquisitions and mergers in the telecoms industry, and the report predicts more transactions related to "scale" among small ISPs and infrastructure investments for major players like Spark, Vodafone, and 2degrees.

Conclusion:

The New Zealand telecoms industry is expected to continue growing, with mobile subscriptions and fixed broadband penetration increasing. The completion of the UFB project has improved broadband speeds nationwide. Investment focus is shifting to 5G and infrastructure assets, and consolidation among small ISPs is anticipated. Overall, the telecoms market in New Zealand presents opportunities for growth and investments in various telecoms infrastructure assets.

