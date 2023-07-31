T. Stukas to replace E. Urbonas as CEO of PST

English Lithuanian

The Board of Panevėžio statybos trestas, AB (PST) has appointed Tomas Stukas as the company's CEO. Egidijus Urbonas, who has held this position for the last three years, will remain in the Group's management team and continue his career as PST director of construction.

T. Stukas recently held the positions of CEO at several PST group companies – Hustal UAB and Aluminio fasadai UAB. He has been with the Group since 2020 and has ~14 years of experience in the construction and engineering sector.

