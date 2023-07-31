Root Cause Analysis, CAPA and Effectiveness Checks Webinar - Enhance Organizational Performance and Drive Sustainable Solutions

Dublin, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Root Cause Analysis, CAPA and Effectiveness Checks" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive virtual seminar, led by industry expert Meredith Crabtree, offers essential knowledge and practical skills in root cause analysis, corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), and conducting effectiveness checks.
The "Root Cause Analysis, CAPA and Effectiveness Checks" webinar equips participants with systematic approaches to identify root causes, develop effective CAPA plans, and assess the success of implemented solutions. Through interactive sessions and real-world examples, participants will gain a deep understanding of root cause analysis methodologies, including the 5 Whys, Fishbone (Ishikawa) Diagram, and Pareto Analysis, and learn how to apply these techniques to uncover underlying problems and implement sustainable solutions.
Why Attend
The webinar is designed for professionals across industries involved in problem-solving, quality management, and continuous improvement. Whether you are a team leader, manager, or quality professional, this training will empower you with the tools and techniques needed to address problems at their core, drive sustainable improvement, and enhance organizational performance. By participating in this training, attendees will gain crucial skills in root cause analysis, CAPA planning, and effectiveness checks, providing a competitive edge and fostering collaboration among participants.
About the Speaker
Meredith Crabtree, with over 30 years' experience in regulated industries, specializes in product label reviews, 3rd party inspections, Consent Decree and Recall support. She also performs regulatory assessments and Quality trainings, bringing a wealth of expertise to the webinar.
Webinar Details
The webinar will cover essential topics, including the understanding of root cause analysis, conducting root cause analysis, differentiating between corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), conducting effectiveness checks, and a case study with group presentations and discussion.
Webinar Content
1. Introduction
- Importance of root cause analysis, CAPA, and effectiveness checks
2. Understanding Root Cause Analysis
- Definition and purpose of root cause analysis
- Benefits of conducting root cause analysis
- Introduction to root cause analysis methodologies: 5 Whys, Fishbone Diagram, Pareto Analysis
- Real-life examples of root cause analysis
3. Conducting Root Cause Analysis
- Step-by-step process of root cause analysis
- Gathering data and information
- Analyzing data to identify potential root causes
- Prioritizing and validating root causes
4. Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA)
- Definition and importance of CAPA
- Differentiating between corrective and preventive actions
- Strategies for developing effective CAPA plans
- Case studies illustrating CAPA implementation
5. Effectiveness Checks
- Purpose and significance of effectiveness checks
- Methods and tools for conducting effectiveness checks
- Criteria for assessing the effectiveness of implemented solutions
- Documentation and communication of effectiveness check results
6. Course Exercise and Case Study
- Provide a case study requiring root cause analysis, CAPA planning, and effectiveness checks
- Collaborative analysis, development of CAPA plans, and effectiveness check criteria
- Group presentations and discussion of findings
