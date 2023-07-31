The Global Whipping Cream Powder Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Whipping Cream Powder Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481539/?utm_source=GNW

A rapid change in consumer eating habits caused by the demand for new and inventive foods is fueling the demand for whipped cream powder. Individuals today have very busy lives, making it difficult or impossible for them to cook meals independently. Instead, they choose to purchase prepared foods. In recent years, the proportion of the labor force has increased in many regions. For example, according to the International Labour Organization, in 2022, approximately 816103.7 thousand individuals between the ages of 15 and 64 were employed in India. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising online as well as social media platforms’ influence, an increase in the consumption of baked goods and confections, and the presence of unhealthy ingredients like sugar and transfats.



The percentage of social media users has increased significantly due to increased internet usage. Due to this, market participants are actively disseminating information about whipped cream powder goods and their features on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and others. As a result, the massive influence of social media and online shopping platforms is fueling the expansion of the market. The demand for ready meals and consumers’ rising expectations for enticing and flavorful treats are driving growth in the confectionery and baked goods industries. Its low cost, availability, and nutritional content largely dictate its capacity to compete in the contemporary industry. However, Hydrogenated vegetable oil, sugar, maltodextrin, milk protein, authorized stabilizer IN 340, permitted emulsifier IN 471, permitted stabilizer IN 472b, and additional flavoring compounds nature-identical flavoring substances vanilla are the main ingredients in whipping cream powder. As a result, many people have started avoiding such unhealthy products, which may adversely impact the market’s growth.



Source Outlook



Based on source, the market is characterized into dairy and non-dairy. The dairy segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Whipping cream powder made from dairy products has a well-known and appealing flavor profile that many customers enjoy. It has a flavor that is creamy and rich, like that of traditional dairy products. Furthermore, the current dairy industry has developed a solid infrastructure for the processing, production, as well as distribution of dairy, enabling dairy-based whipping cream powder to be widely accessible on the market.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the market is classified into sweetened and unsweetened. The sweetened whipping cream powder segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Shelf stability and consumer preference are responsible for the segment’s expansion. It accommodates the tastes of many customers who appreciate the extra sweetness provided by the whipped cream. Sugar or sweeteners improve the flavor characteristics, making them an appealing option for topping cakes, drinks, and other sweet delicacies.



Application Outlook



By application, the market is divided into bakery & confectionary, ice-cream & frozen desserts, beverages, and others. The beverages segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. The segment’s expansion is attributable to rising demand from customers for creamy drinks like shakes, lattes, etc., personalization options, and convenience. The desire for decadent and creamy beverages among consumers is rising globally. In drinks like hot chocolates, milkshakes, and specialty coffees, whipping cream powder provides an easy approach to generating a rich and creamy texture. Because of these benefits, the use of whipped cream powder is increasing in this industry.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe segment procured the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The region’s desire for ready-to-eat foods and convenience foods is driving up prices for whipped cream powder. The need for cream powder as a crucial component in numerous recipes is also being driven by the expanding home cooking trend. In addition, the region has a massive bakery sector, which aids in the growing demand for the product.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Kraft Heinz Company, The Food Source International, Inc, weikfield foods pvt. Ltd., General Mills, Inc. (Betty Crocker), AussieBlends LLC, Dr. August Oetker KG, Yaffa’s Kitchen Pty Ltd, Hoosier Hill Farm LLC (Saco Foods), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. and Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.



