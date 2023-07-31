The Global Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Market size is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thrombosis And Hemostasis Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Location, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481514/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, clinical laboratory tests are expected to capture more than 65% share of the market by 2029. For example, by 2050, it is expected that the world population will reach almost 1.5 billion, up by more than triple. Additionally, it is anticipated that the proportion of senior individuals worldwide will rise to 16.0% in this period. By the middle of the 21st century, one in six individuals will be 65 or older. The "population aging phenomenon" refers to the increasing prevalence and proportion of older people in the world’s population. In addition, 703 million individuals worldwide in 2019 were 65 or older. Some of the factors impacting the market are increased occurrence of chronic disorders, rising demand for personalized medications, and limitations regarding the use of hemostasis biomarkers.



Chronic diseases or noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are becoming more commonplace on an international level. Hemostasis and thrombosis tests help to regulate the occurrence of a variety of health conditions, illnesses, injuries, or afflictions of chronic diseases. Apart from helping patients recover quickly and achieve the greatest results, it supports further medical interventions, like surgical procedures. The rapidly rising need for personalized medicine to treat various illnesses and disorders in accordance with a specific patient’s needs is one of the key drivers fueling the demand. This element is promoting the market. The COVID-19 pandemic favorably impacted the market. According to the National Library of Medicine findings in September 2020, thrombotic problems were quite common in COVID-19 patients. These complications were a contributing factor in the high death and morbidity rates. The pandemic raised awareness, generating major new opportunities for market competition.



However, on the question of hemostasis and how to manage cases with significant damage, discussions among doctors and other medical professionals are still ongoing. A hemostatic agent by itself would not be very helpful in the event that a person suffers a significant injury that causes excessive blood loss. Hence, in the coming years, these factors may impede the growth of the market.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the market is characterized into analyzers and reagents & consumables. The reagents and consumables segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The substantial need for diagnostic tools, the rising prevalence of coagulation and bleeding disorders, and recent product introductions are all factors that contributed to the segment’s market dominance. Throughout the projected period, the reagents and consumables segment are anticipated to increase significantly.



Location Outlook



On the basis of location, the market is classified into clinical laboratory tests and point-of-care tests. The point-of-care tests segment recorded a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Since POC tests can deliver answers in just a few minutes, they are convenient for healthcare practitioners. The market is driven by POCT, which enables diagnostic tests to be conducted outside of traditional clinical laboratory environments, such as doctor’s offices, ERs, or even patients’ homes.



Type Outlook



By type, the market is divided into D-dimer, anti-thrombin III, plasminogen & fibrinogen, soluble fibrin, selectins, factor VIII, PT, APTT, and others. The post-thrombin (PT) segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The test makes it possible to keep track of how well anticoagulant drugs, such as warfarin, which are intended to stop blood clots, are working. Additionally, it is used to diagnose liver illnesses and blood disorders. For people who are not using blood thinners, it normally takes blood plasma 11 to 13.5 seconds to clot.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is segmented into deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and others. The pulmonary embolism (PE) segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Blood clots in the lungs’ blood vessels can also form in other body regions like the arms or legs and lead to the condition known as pulmonary embolism. PE is one of the most prevalent forms of cardiovascular disease, ranking third after heart attack and stroke. For instance, the American Lung Association estimates that almost 900,00 Americans are affected with PE each year as of January 2023.



End Use Outlook



On the basis of end-use, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes, diagnostic centers, and others. The diagnostic centers segment garnered the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The increase in hospitals’ reliance on diagnostic centers for testing and assessment is likely to be responsible for the share, which further fuels the segment’s rapid expansion. The expansion of government initiatives to offer various amenities, such as reimbursement for diagnostic testing, is another significant element anticipated to fuel industry growth.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment acquired the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The rising frequency of thrombosis and hemostasis disorders, technological developments, and ongoing R&D in thrombosis and hemostasis biomarkers are the main factors propelling the market in this region. As an illustration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the predicted yearly mortality of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in this the US ranges from 60,000 to 100,000.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), Abbott Laboratories, BioMérieux S.A., Horiba Ltd., QuidelOrtho Corporation, Werfen, S.A., Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. (General Atomics) and BioMedica Diagnostics Inc. (Scotia Investments Family of Companies).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Reagents & Consumables



• Analyzers



By Application



• Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)



• Pulmonary Embolism (PE)



• Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) & Others



By End-Use



• Diagnostic Centers



• Hospitals & Clinics



• Academic & Research Institutes and Others



By Location



• Clinical Laboratory Tests



• Point-of-Care Tests



By Type



• Post-Thrombin (PT)



• Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT) Test



• D-Dimer



• Anti-Thrombin III



• Plasminogen & Fibrinogen



• Soluble Fibrin



• Selectins



• Factor VIII



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)



• Abbott Laboratories



• BioMérieux S.A.



• Horiba Ltd.



• QuidelOrtho Corporation



• Werfen, S.A.



• Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. (General Atomics)



• BioMedica Diagnostics Inc. (Scotia Investments Family of Companies)



