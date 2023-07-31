Celcuity to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference being held on August 7-8, 2023.



About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. The company's CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Further information about Celcuity can be found at Celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

