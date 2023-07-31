Wearable Devices to Host Spatial Input Interactions Webinar on August 2, 2023

- The Webinar will Address the Various Aspects of Designing a Neural Input Wristband for Creating Intuitive User Experiences for Spatial Interactions -

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, will host a webinar to discuss the Company’s recently published white paper, “Designing a Neural Input Wristband for Extended Reality Experiences” on Wednesday, August 2 at 11 am ET.

During the webinar, Barry Kaplan, Executive Vice President of United States Operations, will address the various aspects of designing a neural input wristband for spatial computing and extended reality experiences. Mr. Kaplan will discuss the design considerations and requirements for a wearable, touchless, and hands-free neural input interface that utilizes familiar gestures in relaxed and comfortable spatial body postures, resulting in the development and production of an intuitive and fashionable neural input platform for the consumer market.

Interested parties that would like to learn more can register for this webinar via the link below.

Who should attend: engineers, product managers and executives across all industries who are seeking to better facilitate the broad deployment of a wearable, touchless and hands-free input across their products and solutions.

Webinar/Registration Link:

https://events.zoom.us/ev/AoaO-skKNV3_kl6S9PL4rIf30dkau3B4ctlH-PH2HX9ukG8wnstD~AggLXsr32QYFjq8BlYLZ5I06Dg

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”.

