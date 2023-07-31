WDR Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by FSX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. ("Fosterville South,” “FSX,” or the "Company") (TSXV: FSX) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (Germany: 4TU) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated April 19, 2023 and July 5, 2023, the shareholders of Wild Dog Resources Inc. (“WDR”) have overwhelmingly approved the acquisition of the issued and outstanding shares of WDR by FSX pursuant to the terms of the definitive amalgamation agreement (the “Amalgamation Agreement”) among, FSX, 15103452 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of FSX (“FSX Sub”), and WDR (the “Acquisition”).



WDR and FSX continue to work towards closing the Acquisition as soon as practicable. The Acquisition is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and the satisfaction of other customary conditions.

About FSX

Fosterville South began with two, 100% owned, high-grade gold projects called the Lauriston and Golden Mountain Projects, and has since acquired a large area of granted and application tenements containing further epizonal (low-temperature) high-grade gold mineralisation called the Providence Project and a large group of recently consolidated license tenement applications called the Walhalla Belt Project, which contains a variety of epizonal and intrusion related style gold mineralisation, all in the state of Victoria, Australia. The Fosterville South land package, assembled over a multi-year period, notably includes a 600 sq. km property immediately to the south of and within the same geological framework that hosts Agnico Eagle’s Fosterville epizonal gold tenements. Additionally, Fosterville South has gold-focused projects called the Moormbool and Tallangallook, which are also located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Moormbool project has epizonal style gold mineralisation, and Tallangallook has mesozonal and intrusion relation gold mineralisation.

All of FSX’s properties, with the possible exception of Moormbool, have had historical gold production from hard rock sources despite limited modern exploration and drilling.

Recently, Fosterville South entered into an agreement with WDR to acquire a significant 2,166 sq. km mineral exploration land package in PNG (as described in the FSX News Release dated July 5, 2023).

The land package included in the acquisition comprises an EL and multiple ELAs. It includes both early-stage and advanced-stage exploration targets with high-grade epithermal vein and porphyry-style mineralisation present.

The Arau Project consists of one EL, EL 2651, and one ELA, ELA 2715, located in the Kainantu region, and includes the Mt. Victor Prospect, where previous drilling found multiple phase intrusive complexes of copper and gold mineralisation.

The Wild Dog Project consists of two ELAs, ELA 2516 and ELA 2761, located on the island of New Britain and about 50 km southwest of Rabaul and Kokopo, PNG.

The Kesar Creek Project consists of one ELA (ELA 2711), and is located 10 km west of the Kainantu Gold Mine owned and operated by K92 Mining Inc.

WDR has done significant work on various projects in the past two years, generating multiple high priority drill targets.

