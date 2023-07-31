Bionano Announces OGM Roadshow, TOUR, which Provides Education on the Company’s Workflow and Helps Build a Community of Users

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the successful launch of its optical genome mapping (OGM) roadshow, Bionano TOUR, a series of regional customer-led events that showcase the latest advancements to the OGM workflow and demonstrate applicable research applications.



Bionano TOUR provides an immersive in-person experience for attendees, combining informative demonstrations of the OGM workflow, the Ionic® system and VIA™ software from internal Bionano experts with presentations from current OGM users who have implemented the workflow for research in hematological malignancies, genetic disease, cell bioprocessing, and other applications. By bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and technical product specialists, the event serves as a platform for attendees to explore ways OGM might provide new cytogenetic insights in their research and address critical gaps that are left unanswered by other genome analysis products. Moreover, TOUR acts as a catalyst for building strong, locally supported OGM communities, allowing users to connect with their peers and helping to build relationships amongst current and potential customers.

"We are really pleased to see how enthusiastic scientists and clinicians are about TOUR, which has visited 8 U.S. cities so far with more planned for this fall," said Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Bionano. "Bionano Symposium, which gathers the global community of OGM users and prospective users in a virtual event that lasts for a week in January, has been enormously successful in showing how the community uses OGM in their research. TOUR takes that same level of in-depth OGM experience with users to live, in-person events offering engagement with OGM experts to existing users. TOUR also provides the opportunity for new potential OGM users to learn what OGM is all about."

For more information on upcoming events, visit www.bionano.com/tour-2023.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genomic analysis solutions that can help reveal answers to challenging genetic questions. Our mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM). Our OGM solutions allow scientists and clinical researchers the ability to see and discover structural variations in a way unmatched by traditional cytogenetic techniques. Our products additionally include an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates OGM, next-generation sequencing and microarray data in one consolidated view, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Our Lineagen, Inc., d/b/a Bionano Laboratories, business provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. To learn more, visit bionano.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “can,” “might,” “potential” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the potential of TOUR to drive adoption of our OGM workflows or other genomic solutions; the potential of our OGM workflows or other genomic solutions to be useful in research applications such as hematological malignancies, genetic disease, and cell bioprocessing; the ability of our OGM workflows and other genomic solutions to offer new insights and address critical gaps left unanswered by other genome analysis products; and execution of our stated strategies and plans. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic developments, such as recent and potential future bank failures, the ongoing Ukraine-Russian conflict, and related sanctions, and the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business and the global economy; the failure TOUR to drive adoption of our OGM workflows and other genomic solutions; the failure of our OGM workflows or other genomic solutions to be useful in research applications such as hematological malignancies, genetic disease, and cell bioprocessing; the failure of our OGM workflows and other genomic solutions to offer new insights and address critical gaps left unanswered by other genome analysis products; execution of our stated strategies and plans; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts and our ability to continue as a “going concern”; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:

David Holmes

Gilmartin Group

+1 (858) 888-7625

IR@bionano.com