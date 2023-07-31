NCRA elects 2023-2024 officers at national Conference & Expo

Reston, Va., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RESTON, Va., July 31, 2023 — The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, today announced that the membership elected and installed its 2023-2024 officers during the Association’s 2023 Conference & Expo held at the Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown in Houston, Texas, July 27-30.

The 2023-2024 slate of officers include:

President Kristin M. Anderson, RPR, an official court reporter from Denton, Texas;

President-elect Keith R. Lemons, FAPR, RPR, CRR (Ret.), from Spring Hill, Tenn.;

Vice President Cindy Isaacsen, RPR, an official court reporter from Shawnee, Kan.; and

Secretary-Treasurer Cathy Penniston, RPR, CRI, a court reporting instructor and broadcast captioner from Waukee, Iowa.

In addition, two new members of NCRA’s Board of Directors were also installed at the Conference & Expo to serve three-year terms. They are Kelly Linkowski, RPR, CRR, CRC, CPE, a broadcast captioner from Rittman, Ohio, and Margary Rogers, RPR, CRI, an official court reporter from Washington, D.C.; and Carol Naughton, RDR, an official court reporter from Virginia Beach, Va.

Returning Directors include:

Saba McKinley Roberts, RPR, CRI, a freelance court reporter from Clarksville, Tenn.;

Stacey M. Potenza, CRC, a CART provider, captioner, and agency owner from McKinney, Texas; and

Erika Sjoquist, RPR, CRR, a court reporter from Savannah, Ga.

Jason T. Meadors, FAPR, RPR, CRR, CRC, a freelance court reporter from Fort Collins, Colo., is NCRA’s Immediate Past President.

Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.

If you’re looking for a career that is on the cutting edge of technology, offers the opportunity for work at home or abroad, like to write, enjoy helping others, and are fast with your fingers, then the fields of court reporting and captioning are careers you can explore at NCRA/discoversteno.org.

The NCRA A to Z® Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program, a free online six-week introductory course, lets participants see if a career in court reporting or captioning would be a good choice for them. The program is an introduction to stenographic theory and provides participants with the opportunity to learn the basics of writing on a steno machine. There is no charge to take the course, but participants are required to have access to a steno machine or an iPad they can use to download the iStenoPad app.

To arrange an interview with a working court reporter, captioner, legal videographer, or a current court reporting student, or to learn more about the lucrative and flexible court reporting or captioning professions and the many job opportunities currently available, contact pr@ncra.org.

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 100 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 12,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership. NCRA’s STRONG Committee promotes stenographic captioning and court reporting as the best means to maintain the accuracy of the record. One of its missions is to combat false proclamations that digital and automatic speech recognition (ASR) methods of capturing the spoken word are equal or superior to stenographic means and/or that these methods are less expensive.

Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations. According to 247/WallSt.com, the court reporting profession ranks sixth out of 25 careers with the lowest unemployment rate, just 0.7 percent. Career information about the court reporting profession—one of the leading career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree—can be found at NCRA DiscoverSteno.org.