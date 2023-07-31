Daré Bioscience Announces Grant Award Supporting Development of Potential New Therapeutic Intervention for the Prevention of Idiopathic Preterm Birth

Grant Funds Will Support Proof-of-Concept Target Validation Studies for Preclinical Development of a Potential New Approach for the Prevention and Treatment of Idiopathic Preterm Birth



Currently no FDA-Approved Product for the Treatment of Preterm Birth

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced it was awarded a grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the amount of approximately $385,000 to support activities related to the conduct and completion of proof-of-concept target validation studies in support of a potential new approach for the prevention and treatment of idiopathic preterm birth. Daré will collaborate with its sub awardee, the Lockwood Laboratory at the University of South Florida (USF) Morsani College of Medicine, on the grant-funded activities.

Preterm birth is defined as a live birth before 37 completed weeks of gestation.1,2 Premature babies often have serious health problems. These problems can vary in severity and the earlier a baby is born, the higher the risk of health-related complications, including difficulty maintaining normal body temperature, difficulty breathing or feeding, and susceptibility to severe infections and brain disorders.2,3

“We continue to drive innovation in women’s health and, in light of the FDA’s recent decision to withdrawal its approval of the only product indicated to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women with a history of spontaneous preterm birth, we believe that developing new therapeutic options for pregnant women at risk of delivering preterm is an area of urgent unmet need,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO of Daré Bioscience. “We commend the NICHD for its commitment to advancing new innovation in this critical area of unmet need and look forward to collaborating with USF on this important new development program.”

Under an exclusive option agreement with the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. (USFRF), a nonprofit Florida corporation that is a direct support organization of USF, Daré has an exclusive right, and not an obligation, to elect to negotiate to acquire the exclusive worldwide rights to patents and know-how controlled by USFRF related to this research in the field of human reproduction during an option period which extends through this NIH-funded development project.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 13.4 million babies were born preterm in 2020.4 Preterm birth complications were responsible for the deaths of approximately 900,000 children in 2019 and complications from preterm birth are the leading cause of death among children under 5 years of age.4

About NICHD

NICHD funds research in areas relevant to normal and abnormal human development, including contraception, fertilization, pregnancy, childbirth, prenatal and postnatal development, childhood development through adolescence, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and rehabilitation medicine. For more information, visit http://www.nichd.nih.gov.

About USF and USFRF

USF supports economic development in the Tampa Bay region and the State of Florida by educating and training students for productive careers, by supporting research and technology transfer, and by providing information and scholarly resources needed by the community.

USFRF supports this mission and enhances the research activities of USF faculty, staff, and students. Through its programs, USFRF brings together the strengths of USF and the region to provide a critical interface that stimulates high-tech and biotech industries and creates jobs. USFRF, a not-for-profit, direct-support organization (DSO), owns and operates the USF Research Park, a community of science and technology researchers and entrepreneurs. USFRF also supports USF CONNECT and the Tampa Bay Technology Incubator (TBTI) on behalf of the university. For more information, visit https://www.usf.edu/research-innovation/rf/about-usfrf.aspx.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, reproductive health, menopause, sexual health and fertility.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel, 2% is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD) and/or female sexual interest/arousal disorder (FSIAD) utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for menopausal hormone therapy. To learn more about XACIATO, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

