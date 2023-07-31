Enphase Expands IQ Microinverter Deployments in Italy

FREMONT, Calif., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Italy have seen growing deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by the IQ7™ family of microinverters.



According to recent statistics released by Italia Solare, the nation’s solar energy association, Italy deployed 2.48 GW of new solar systems in 2022, with the residential solar segment being the largest market driver accounting for almost 50 percent of the total installed capacity.

IQ7, IQ7+™, and IQ7A™ Microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to help ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The company’s microinverters are backed by a 25-year warranty in Italy.

“Enphase systems are built to last and provide homeowners in Italy with clean, reliable energy,” said Daniele Coli, owner at Cert Elettronica. “The IQ7 family of microinverters allows for a highly customizable, modular home energy system so that installers and homeowners have enhanced flexibility to design a solar energy system catered to their energy needs.”

“We’ve seen a substantial uptick in demand for Enphase microinverter technology since we began to offer the product to our customers across Italy,” said Luca Rivellini, chairman at Valore Solare. “The increased demand is a testament to the superior value and quality of Enphase products that ensures homeowners get the most value from their systems.”

Enphase microinverter systems integrate with the IQ™ Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for homeowners.

“The IQ7 family of microinverters powers a high-performance, safe, and durable home energy solution that unlocks long-term energy independence for homeowners in Italy,” said Giorgio Arcangeli, head of operations at Otovo Italia. “Combined with real-time monitoring via the Enphase App, Italian homeowners are able to take more control over how they power their lives.”

Enphase began production shipments of microinverters from its contract manufacturer Flex in Romania earlier this year. With the Flex Romania factory, Enphase has increased its global capacity of microinverters, enabling Enphase to improve delivery times to European customers while addressing the region’s rapid growth and demand for residential solar.

“There is incredible excitement for home solar energy solutions across Europe as electricity prices increase and home electrification gets more popular,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to work with our network of leading installers across Italy to continue to scale solar deployments and accelerate the clean energy future.”

For more information about Enphase in Italy, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 68 million microinverters, and more than 3.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries.

