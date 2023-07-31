Crinetics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar to Discuss the Current Treatment Landscape and Unmet Need in Acromegaly

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on August 8, 2023 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time, featuring presentations by KOLs Beverly MK Biller M.D. and Karen JP Liebert, R.N., BSN, both of Massachusetts General Hospital, who will discuss the current landscape and unmet medical need in acromegaly, as well as the treatment burden associated with standard-of-care injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (SRLs).



In addition, the Crinetics management team will discuss its pipeline of internally discovered oral small molecule drug candidates, with a focus on the Phase 3 PATHFNDR-1 study of paltusotine, an investigational, once-daily oral small molecule somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

Beverly MK Biller, M.D., is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a faculty member in the Neuroendocrine Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Dr. Biller directs the Clinical Fellowship in Adult Endocrinology and Metabolism at MGH and conducts research related to the pathogenesis, diagnosis and treatment of pituitary disorders. She has co-authored clinical practice guidelines on pituitary topics for the Endocrine Society, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, and the European Society of Endocrinology.

Karen JP Liebert, R.N., B.S.N., is a research nurse / study coordinator in the Neuroendocrine Department at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Ms. Liebert has extensive experience caring for adult patients with medical issues related to the pituitary gland, as well as recruiting and coordinating clinical trial participants, executing trial procedures, and monitoring the overall health of study participants. She is a member of the Endocrine Nursing Society and has co-authored numerous peer-reviewed publications.

About Acromegaly

Acromegaly is a serious disease generally caused by a pituitary adenoma, a benign tumor in the pituitary that secretes growth hormone (GH). Excess GH secretion causes excess secretion of IGF-1 from the liver. Together, excess of these hormones leads to the symptoms of acromegaly, including abnormal growth of hands and feet, alteration of facial features, arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, joint aches, deepening of voice due to enlarged vocal cords, fatigue, sleep apnea, enlargement of heart, liver and other organs, and changes in glucose and lipid metabolism.

Surgical removal of pituitary adenomas, if possible, is the preferred initial treatment for most acromegaly patients. Pharmacological treatments are used for patients who are not candidates for surgery, or when surgery is unsuccessful in achieving treatment goals. Approximately 50% of patients with acromegaly prove to be candidates for pharmacological treatment. Long-acting somatostatin analogues are the most common initial pharmacologic treatment; however, these drugs require monthly depot injections with large gauge needles that are commonly associated with pain, injection site reactions, and increased burden of therapy on the lives of patients.

About Paltusotine

Paltusotine is an investigational, orally available nonpeptide agonist that is designed to be highly selective for the somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2). It was designed by the Crinetics discovery team to provide a once-daily option for patients with acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. A previously completed Phase 1 study of paltusotine showed clinical proof of concept by providing evidence of potent suppression of the growth hormone axis in healthy volunteers. In Phase 2 studies, paltusotine maintained IGF-1 levels in acromegaly patients who switched from injectable depot medications to once-daily oral paltusotine. IGF-1 is the primary biomarker endocrinologists use to manage their acromegaly patients.

In completed studies, paltusotine has been generally well tolerated. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events in Phase 2 trials (>10%) evaluating patients with acromegaly included headache, arthralgia, fatigue, peripheral swelling, paresthesia, and hyperhidrosis.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in Phase 1 clinical studies for CRN04894, an investigational, oral ACTH antagonist in development for the treatment of Cushing’s disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia and for CRN04777, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist in development for congenital hyperinsulinism. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the plans and timelines for the clinical development of paltusotine, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof; the expected timing of topline data from the ongoing Phase 3 clinical studies of paltusotine in acromegaly. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, topline data that we report may change following a more comprehensive review of the data related to the clinical studies and such data may not accurately reflect the complete results of a clinical study, and the FDA and other regulatory authorities may not agree with our interpretation of such results; we may not be able to obtain, maintain and enforce our patents and other intellectual property rights, and it may be prohibitively difficult or costly to protect such rights; the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical events may disrupt Crinetics’ business and that of the third parties on which it depends, including delaying or otherwise disrupting its clinical studies and preclinical studies, manufacturing and supply chain, or impairing employee productivity; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of the company’s product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; the company’s dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; the success of Crinetics’ clinical studies and nonclinical studies; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; clinical studies and preclinical studies may not proceed at the time or in the manner expected, or at all; the timing and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain, and Crinetics’ drug candidates may not advance in development or be approved for marketing; Crinetics may use its capital resources sooner than expected; any future impacts to our business resulting from geopolitical developments outside our control; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the company’s periodic filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks facing Crinetics can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Crinetics’ periodic reports, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Crinetics does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

