Megan Pelletier Promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Operations & People Officer of HomeTrust Bank

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) (“Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (“Bank” or “HTB”), today announced that Megan Pelletier, SPHR, has assumed the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Operations & People Officer effective today. In her new role, Pelletier will retain responsibility for Human Resources and assume responsibility for Deposit and Loan Operations and Project Management functions. In this capacity, Pelletier will oversee the Bank’s teams of back-office professionals across five states to provide nimble, best-of-class service to the customers and communities served by HomeTrust.



Ms. Pelletier’s tenure with HomeTrust began in May 2022 when she joined the Bank as Chief People Officer and led an initiative for HomeTrust to be named A Best Place to Work. Under her leadership, employee programs expanded to include enhanced communications, learning and development opportunities, an inclusive parental leave policy, wellness programs, and reduced employee benefits costs. In June 2023, HomeTrust was named a Great Employer to Work for in North Carolina by the Best Companies Group.

“The impact of Megan’s leadership during her first year with HomeTrust has had a demonstrable impact on both our teammates and Company as a whole,” says C. Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her experience in both Human Resources and Operations at community, regional and superregional banks will provide enhanced knowledge and leadership to match the significant change in complexity at HTB. I am confident that HTB will continue to grow and mature under her leadership, strategic vision, and uncompromising values.”

“In 2022, HomeTrust introduced 33 Fundamental behaviors that we strive to exhibit every day for our employees,” says Ms. Pelletier. “In this new role, I look forward to enhanced collaboration with our bankers and operational teams to ‘Deliver an Effortless Experience’ with ‘Focused Execution.’ Although all of our Fundamentals are applicable, these two will be critical in the next phase of HomeTrust’s operational excellence. I am honored by the trust that Hunter has placed in me with this promotion and I’m eager to start my expanded role in support of our employees, customers, and stockholders.”

Pelletier’s experience spans 20 years of banking and financial industry roles as both a commercial line of business employee and human resources leader. She is a graduate of Guilford College with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Prior to joining HTB, she served in several key roles at SouthState Bank in Charlotte, NC, most recently as Senior Vice President, Director of Talent Acquisition. While at SouthState she also served as Director of Commercial Operations, Human Resources Manager, and Human Resources Business Partner. Previously, Pelletier was a team member at CommunityOne Bank, SunTrust Bank (now Truist) in Charlotte, NC, and Wellington Management Company in Boston, MA.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown) Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

