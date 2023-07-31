Dr. Tatyana Morton Joins with CCPHP to Create a De Novo Concierge Medical Program That Offers Patients a More Personalized Approach to Healthcare

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatyana Z. Morton, M.D., has joined with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners to establish the de novo concierge-style practice, Ovation Private Health, located at 110 East 55th Street in New York City.



“The most important aspect of the vital patient-physician relationship is trust,” said Dr. Morton. “Developing trust comes from spending time attending to the whole individual in a comfortable, unrushed setting. The switch to a concierge-style practice will afford me the time and space to build that relationship and to provide the care my patients need to live healthy and vibrant lives, not just disease-free lives.”

Ovation Private Health launched on July 31st, 2023.

High-touch Concierge Care Membership

Concierge Member-patients experience an ideal approach to their healthcare—a high-touch model of care designed to enable their physician to closely monitor and enhance their

well-being.

In addition, they enjoy 24/7 connectivity to their doctor; convenient same-day or next-day appointments with limited to no wait times; a customized and easy-to-use telehealth app; the SENS Solution® Wellness Program and personal health coaching; and connection to a network of more than 60,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors® nationwide and in select countries worldwide.

Doctors who practice within this model enjoy time to thoroughly explore personalized solutions for their patients as well as time to conduct meaningful diagnoses and additional medical research. This allows them to act as an informed advocate for their patients’ health and well-being.

About Dr. Morton

A board-certified internist, Dr. Morton practices in the New York City area and received her medical degree from New York University Grossman School of Medicine and completed her internship and residency at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. Her nearly 30 years in practice have given her the unique ability to engage with her patients as individuals and partner with them to create a customized path to health and wellness based on their individual circumstances and needs.

For more information about Dr. Morton and Ovation Private Health, visit ovationprivatehealth.com, call (212) 228-4475, or email ovationmemberservices@ccphp.net.

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (Membership-based) healthcare programs that enable an optimal practice environment that supports and enhances the physician-patient relationship. Member-patients pay an affordable fee for a wide array of enhancements that provide a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to maintaining their health and wellbeing. For more information, visit https://ccphp.net.

SOURCE: Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f4021ad-7e66-4ea4-87f7-a1d0f9f1a946



