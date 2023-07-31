Body Contour Tech: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Set to Soar Past USD 111.03 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Plastic Caps and Closures market size is expected to reach USD 111.03 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing aesthetic consciousness, increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight population, advancements in technology and treatment options, rising disposable incomes, expanding beauty and wellness industry, growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, the influence of social media and celebrity culture, improving safety and efficacy of Plastic Caps And Closures, rising focus on personal appearance and self-confidence, increasing awareness about the benefits of body contouring procedures is fueling the market's growth.

Plastic caps and closures are the final components of the packaging process, used to seal and secure containers. They are typically made of plastic, but can also be made of metal or other materials. Plastic caps and closures are used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic

Prominent Players in Plastic Caps and Closures Market

AptarGroup

Berry Global Group

Closure Systems International (CSI)

RPC Group

Silgan Holdings

WestRock

Amcor

Guala Closures Group

Huhtamaki

Linpac Group

Mold-Rite Plastics

Nampak

O.Berk

Plastipak Holdings

PreciPack

RPC Brambles

Silgan Containers

Tetra Pak

Uflex

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



68.58 Billion 2030 Value Projection



111.03 Billion CAGR 5.5% Segments Covered















Type Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Others



Application Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Household, Others











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Screw-On Caps Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Screw-On Caps dominated the global online market as they are widely used in various industries, including beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Their popularity is attributed to their simple and effective sealing mechanism, which provides a secure closure for bottles and containers.

Beverage Industry is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, beverage industry are the leading segment as they offer convenience for beverage packaging, allowing for easy opening, resealing, and pouring. The user-friendly design of closures, such as screw-on caps, sports caps, and flip-top caps, enhances the overall beverage consumption experience for consumers.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Increasing Urbanization and Disposable Incomes

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with increasing urbanization and disposable ncomes. As a result, there is a significant demand for packaged beverages, food products, and personal care items that utilize plastic caps and closures. The region's expanding middle-class consumer base and fast-paced lifestyles drive the demand for convenient and portable packaging solutions, contributing to the growth of the market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Plastic Caps And Closures market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Plastic Caps and Closures.

Key Developments in Plastic Caps and Closures Market

In January 2023, Berry Global Group acquired RPC Group for $6.3 billion. This acquisition created a global leader in plastic packaging with a strong presence in both food and beverage and pharmaceutical packaging.

In February 2023, Silgan Holdings acquired PreciPack for $1.1 billion. This acquisition gave Silgan a strong position in the pharmaceutical packaging market, as PreciPack is a leading provider of child-resistant closures.

Key Questions Answered in Plastic Caps and Closures Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

