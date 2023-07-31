The Global Reusable Baby Diapers And Training Pants Market size is expected to reach $19.7 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Reusable Baby Diapers And Training Pants Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Size, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481469/?utm_source=GNW

Companies have been working with local internet retailers through online distribution channels to create a market for their goods. Some of the factors impacting the market are the need for biodegradable diapers is rising, increasing baby hygiene awareness, and less accessibility of baby diapers for mass consumers.



The parents are concerned regarding their carbon footprints while raising the children. Since conventional, single-use diapers are not biodegradable and take millennia rather than decades to decompose; they pose a serious threat to the environment. They are one of the main sources of waste in landfills. Each year, a significant number of plastic diapers end up in landfills as untreated waste, which can contaminate groundwater. Due to parents’ rising knowledge of children’s hygiene, baby diaper use is becoming more popular. Baby wipes, and diapers are necessities for daily infant care that reduce the risk of bacterial illness and offer comfort. Baby diaper demand is increasing as people become more conscious of diaper rashes, which are typically brought on by damp or rarely changed diapers. Considering these factors, the market is anticipated to witness growth.



However, over the past few years, competitors in the market have increased the price of baby diapers as a result of the varying costs of the raw materials required to create them. As a consequence, the vast majority of those who are poor are unable to purchase diapers. The NDBN in the US offers diapers to families who qualify as low-income but there is no such availability in developing nations. Therefore, during the projected period, the low penetration of baby diapers among the low-income population would pose a substantial barrier to the market’s growth over the course of projection period.



Based on type, the market is segmented into baby diaper, and baby training pants. The baby training pants segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Toddlers commonly wear training pants because they effectively absorb urine and help with toilet training. Most parents choose training pants over diapers and other personal hygiene products because they can be easily taken down while holding the baby and up again. The fact that training pants do not harm the environment makes them an obvious choice over traditional diapers.



On the basis of size, the market is classified into small & extra small, medium, large, and extra-large. In 2022, the small & extra small segment held the highest revenue share in the market. Several companies provide small & extra-small reusable baby diapers and training pants in various patterns, styles, materials, thicknesses, and levels of absorbency. For instance, the Babyhug set of extra-small and small muslin cloth nappies for newborns is offered by the Indian brand FirstCry. The cloth diapers come in a variety of hues and patterns and are washable and durable.



By distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacy & drug stores, and online. In 2022, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment registered the highest revenue share in the market. Due to their wide availability, convenient working hours, simple accessibility and expansion of their product lines for customers under one roof, supermarkets & hypermarkets are becoming increasingly well-liked.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Hybrid diapers, which give the ease of disposable diapers while being environmentally friendly, are available from several manufacturers in the region. Reusable baby diapers and training pants belong to the baby care items that are selling well in this market due to factors like growing company online presence, widespread internet usage, accessibility to various discounts & offers, product information, specifications, monthly & yearly subscription models, custom prints and colors, and usage tutorials.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Procter & Gamble Company, Bumpadum Manufacturing and Traders Private Limited, Bumkins Finer Baby Products, Inc, bumGenius (Cotton Babies, Inc.), GroVia, Kanga Care LLC, Gerber Childrenswear LLC, Nicki’s Diapers, LLC, Bambino Mio Ltd, and SuperBottoms (Navashya Consumer Products Pvt Ltd)



