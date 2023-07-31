FMCG Logistics Market Size Worth USD 143.26 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.66 %

Pune, India, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global FMCG logistics market size was valued at USD 108.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 111.43 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 143.26 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period.



Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, also known as FMCG, refer to goods that are used by individuals on a daily basis. They come in a wide range of product categories, such as beauty & personal care, health, home, and food & beverages. Factors, such as ease of access, lifestyle changes, and changes in consumer habits are positively impacting the demand for consumer goods, thereby fueling the FMCG logistics market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "FMCG Logistics Market, 2023-2030."

Request a Free sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fmcg-logistics-market-106299

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 3.66% 2030 Value Projection USD 143.26 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 108.50 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Boost Market Expansion

Advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (A), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, robotics & automation, and autonomous vehicles are being widely used in FMCG applications. This factor has brought a major transformation in the logistics sector as many companies have started integrating these technologies into their FMCG supply chain networks. These technologies can offer end-users real-time data about the current status and quality of their shipments, which can help them optimize their supply chain, ensure timely deliveries, and decrease wastage. These advantages will drive the market growth.

However, lack of complete control over the operation of logistics services can hinder the market progress.

COVID-19 Impact -

Supply Chain Disruptions Hindered Market Growth During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the supply chain networks of different industries across the world. The logistics and transportation resources of these sectors came under immense pressure as the gap between demand and supply was widening at a rapid pace. Since governments had imposed several trade restrictions in many countries, the shippers faced severe uncertainty while moving goods from one place to another. These factors had an adverse effect on the supply chain activities, which further impeded the adoption of FMCG logistics.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fmcg-logistics-market-106299

Segments-

Companies to Rely More on Roadways Due to Economical and Seamless Movement of Goods

Based on the mode of transportation, the market is segmented into railways, airways, seaway, and roadways. The roadways segment captured the largest FMCG logistics market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. This is because roads are considered one of the most affordable modes of transporting goods that can ensure the smooth movement of goods between states and even countries.

FMCG Logistics to Find Wide Usage in Food & Beverage Transportation With Rising Demand For Clean Label Products

By product type, the market is fragmented into food & beverages, personal care, household care, and other consumables. The food & beverage segment accounted for the biggest share in the market as the need for clean label products, which refer to products that do not contain artificial flavors or preservatives, is rising among customers to improve their overall health and nutritional level.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Report Coverage -

The market report analyzes the market in detail and highlights critical areas, such as top product types and leading companies. The report also provides information about the latest industry trends and developments. Besides the abovementioned factors, it also covers several other factors that have helped the market grow in recent years.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Market Due to Growing FMCG Sector

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market as the region’s FMCG sector is expanding at a robust pace due to the rising disposable income of the middle-class population. The average cost of production has also decreased due to commercialization. Another factor helping the region’s FMCG industry grow is the high demand for expensive consumer goods and perishable goods, further fueling the regional market development.

North America holds the second-largest market share due to the growing demand for green logistics to tackle the rising environmental concerns.

Buy now this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/compare-plan/106299

Competitive Landscape -

One Network Enterprises (ONE) to Collaborate With Leading Automakers to Boost Its Market Position

While there are many key players operating in the market, One Network Enterprises (ONE) has held a dominant position in the market. One Network is an intelligent business platform that offers autonomous supply chain management services.

List of Key Players Covered in FMCG Logistics Market Report :-

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (U.S.)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) (U.S.)

FedEx Corp (U.S.)

Deutsche Post AG (Germany)

Kuehne+Nagel International AG (Switzerland)

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Denmark)

Schenker AG (Germany)

DSV Solutions (Denmark)

Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.(Japan)

Landstar System Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

FMCG Logistics Market Segmentation:-

By Mode of Transportation

Railways

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

By Product Type

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Household Care

Other Consumables

Key Industry Development:

December 2021: UPS announced the launch of its first Global Innovation Center in Singapore to connect Asian firms with advanced technologies in the logistics industry. At the UPS SCS Asia Pacific Innovation Center, UPS would work with strategic partners to create, test, and deploy next-generation technologies to help organizations speed up their digital transformation journey. UPS Supply Chain Solutions Asia Pacific Innovation Center served as the starting point for the digital revolution and a future-proof supply chain.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fmcg-logistics-market-106299

Table of Content:-

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Porters Five Forces Analysis Technological Developments Impact of Covid-19

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Commercial vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Electric Powertrain Type Parallel Parallel-Series Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Degree of Hybridization Mild Full Plug-in Hybrid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Components Body Chassis Powertrain Electronics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the world



Toc Continued…..

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/fmcg-logistics-market-106299

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com