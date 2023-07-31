The Global Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market size is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End Use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481464/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, the wrinkle reduction segment is expected to generate approximately 32% share of the market by 2030. For example, the World Bank estimates that by 2050, there will be twice as many individuals over 65 in Latin America as there are now. Similar to this, it is estimated by Eurostat that by 2050 there will be about 500,000 centenarians living in the EU-27. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising frequency of skin-related and the number of skin cosmetic operations, increasing technological developments in skin rejuvenation procedures, and side effects of RF procedures and a lack of skilled professionals.



Widespread use of multiple device-based skin rejuvenation treatments is being caused by the rising prevalence of skin-related issues like wrinkles, acne, scars, sun-damaged skin, and hyperpigmentation, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Thus, the market will expand when demand for aesthetic appearances and skin diseases rises. The growing inclination for minimally invasive treatments and procedures, technological developments in radiofrequency-based devices, as well as additional health and economic benefits over alternative aesthetic procedures are increasing the demand for RF procedures. Hence, these elements are propelling the expansion of the market.



However, post-treatment erythema, blistering, and burns on the skin are examples of adverse reactions that can occur as a result of radiofrequency (RF) cosmetic treatments. Even while the majority of the treatment’s adverse effects clear up in a very short amount of time, there is a possibility that some could result in serious consequences depending on the skin’s texture and pigmentation. Thus, these elements may hamper the expansion of the market. The skin rejuvenation industry, particularly radiofrequency skin rejuvenation demand, was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The businesses in the market first faced challenges as a result of aesthetic clinics as well as medical spas temporarily closing or operating at reduced capacity due to the strict lockdown. Due to the decline in surgical treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for skin rejuvenation therapies declined further. Consequently, though the pandemic had an unfavorable impact on the market, with the rise in minimally invasive skin rejuvenation procedures, the market will grow significantly in the coming years.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is characterized into skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, scar treatment, and others. The skin tightening segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The growth of the segment is owed to the advantages of the technique. The popularity of skin tightening procedures has increased as a result of significant developments in aesthetic medicine and dermatology. Skin tightening, a non-surgical procedure to firm drooping skin, involves heating the dermis, the deepest layer of the skin, using energy waves. This process encourages the creation of elastin and collagen.



End Use Outlook



On the basis of end-use, the market is classified into medspa, dermatology clinics, and hospitals/cosmetic surgery clinics. The hospitals/cosmetic surgery clinics segment recorded a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Two causes, including a rise in the adoption of aesthetic or cosmetic procedures in hospitals along with an increase in government spending to promote the healthcare sector, can be linked to the growth of this segment. Due to the relatively high quality and effectiveness of radiofrequency skin rejuvenation operations, hospitals are the best settings to perform them.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the rad market in 2022. This development can be linked to the region’s substantial population as well as the growing interest in aesthetics, which has raised the need for minimally invasive procedures. The procedure presents a desirable alternative for those looking to improve the texture of their skin, lessen wrinkles, and look younger. The availability of cutting-edge tools and therapies in this region draws clients and professionals, boosting the growth of the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Solta Medical), Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd.), F Care Systems, Cynosure, LLC, Lumenis Be Ltd., Candela Corporation, Cutera, Inc., Fotona d.o.o and Lutronic Co., Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Radiofrequency Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market



Feb-2023: Candela launched the all-new Profound Matrix™ system developed for correcting, maintaining, and restoring skin at various stages of aging. It features Sublative™, Sublime™RF, and all-new Matrix Pro™ applicators.



Apr-2022: Cynosure completed the acquisition of MyEllevate Surgical Suture System. The proprietary light-guided suture technology enables medical professionals to quickly and easily apply a suture support system without making any incisions, enhancing and defining the jawlines, and elevating the sub-dermis and underlying muscle.



Jul-2022: Cutera announced the European launch of the fractional radio frequency (RF) micro-needling device, Secret RF, a skin revitalization platform that would be available to practitioners across most of the European continent. Secret RF was earlier launched in June 2020 and got approval from Health Canada in April 2019.



Mar-2022: Cynosure KK, a subsidiary of Cynosure LLC signed a distribution partnership with Jeisys Medical KK, a subsidiary of Jeisys Medical, in Japan. Under this partnership, Jeisys Medical will be granted exclusive distribution rights in Japan for several of Cynosure’s energy-based laser portfolio’s flagship products. Cynosure will now provide the Potenza Radio Frequency Micro-Needling System from Jeisys across the world.



Oct-2021: Cynosure got approval from Health Canada for its best-in-class Potenza™ radiofrequency (RF) micro-needling system. The system provides clinicians with unmatched versatility and customized treatments for patients with the help of its one-of-a-kind fusion tip. Earlier in February 2020, Cynosure received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for this system.



Jun-2021: Cutera extended its Secret RF product line by launching Secret PRO, a new system that provides a ’multi-layered’ approach to clinicians for skin rejuvenation. This would be done by utilizing the C02 skin resurfacing application ‘Ultra-Light’ to target the epidermis, whilst simultaneously leveraging the Secret RF micro-needling technology to approach the subdermal layers of the skin.



May-2021: Cynosure released the Fusion Tip, a new addition to the Potenza radiofrequency micro-needling system. The single-use Fusion Tip increases topical drug penetration into the skin by 67 percent and collects and releases air toward the skin with each pulse. The Fusion Tip is the first and only RF micro-needling tip on the market specifically made to increase topical product penetrate deeper into the dermis and enhance skin quality.



Mar-2021: Solta Medical, the medical aesthetics business of Bausch Health Companies, Inc. introduced the Clear + Brilliant® Touch laser. This next-generation laser provides a specific and more comprehensive treatment protocol through offering patients of all skin types and ages the advantages of two wavelengths. With the Original and Perméa® handpieces, doctors may more easily provide a more thorough treatment within a single consultation by seamlessly switching between two wavelengths.



Aug-2020: Cutera released the new powerful Fraxis PRO progressive dermal remodeling technology. It elevates conventional skin renewal by integrating two scientifically tested technologies - fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radiofrequency micro-needling for complete dermis remodeling - in a single device. Fraxis PRO cures a wide variety of skin conditions in as little as one session, including fine lines, wrinkles, difficult-to-treat acne scars, burn scars, stretch marks, and more by combining CO2 laser energy with radiofrequency micro-needling.



Aug-2020: Lumenis announced the latest innovation, the NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology. The platform delivers a breakthrough in non-invasive, personalized RF body treatments that are tailored to each patient’s specific needs. With the help of new technology, practitioners may provide improved tools for today’s aesthetic patients, taking into account both clinical indications and certain body parts with only one device.



Jul-2020: Solta Medical launched the Thermage FLX system, a radiofrequency device for tightening skin. The system incorporates a new energy algorithm called AccuREP that is intended to gauge and fine-tune the energy given to the treatment area. Additionally, it has a larger treatment tip, and a new vibrating handpiece can cut treatment time by 25%.



Mar-2020: Candela came into collaboration with MT.DERM GmbH for commercializing the latter company’s medical micro-needling products. Following the collaboration, Candela will market the ExceedTM medical micro-needling system globally after its debut in the US. The agreement may cover potential additional products in the future.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Skin Tightening



• Wrinkle Reduction



• Scar Treatment



• Others



By End-Use



• Medspa



• Dermatology Clinics



• Hospitals/Cosmetic Surgery Clinics



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Solta Medical)



• Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd.)



• F Care Systems



• Cynosure, LLC



• Lumenis Be Ltd.



• Candela Corporation



• Cutera, Inc.



• Fotona d.o.o



• Lutronic Co., Ltd.



