Einvestment rolls out the new version of wealth management platform

Lisbon, Portugal, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einvestment, a five years operating wealth management platform , is proud to announce the launch of its new and improved version of the Investor’s Portal. The upgraded platform comes with exciting analytics and research features, as well as expanded investment opportunities, providing investors with a more responsive, secure, and functional experience.



As of mid-Jul, investors can access a broader range of investment products, including those that were launched in 2022. Another key highlight is the modern and user-friendly interface of the dashboard. Investors can now navigate the platform effortlessly, accessing their portfolios and managing their investments with ease. Additionally, the platform offers advanced analytics and research tools.



Security has always been a top priority for Einvestment, and the new tool reinforces this commitment. With the latest security updates and measures in place, investors’ financial information and assets are better protected than ever. Moreover, the platform’s performance enhancements ensure a smooth and efficient user experience, even during peak periods.



Einvestment’s new version introduces a broader range of customizable settings, allowing investors to tailor their preferences through a wide range of controls. Notably, the platform now offers single sign-on functionality via Google accounts, which streamlines the login process.

“We are excited to share that we’ve released the new version of the investor’s portal for our clients, and we are proud that this event is tied to the 5-year anniversary of our mutual fund,” said Gyros Chrysoulis, Managing Director at Einvestment. “We’ll keep working on improvements and new features that will be released every quarter from now.”



About Einvestment

Einvestment’s mutual fund offers a tailored approach to meet each investor’s unique needs, striving to deliver a high-performance investment experience. With a strong track record of superior returns since 2018 and no quarters with negative results up to date, Einvestment has earned the trust and confidence of its clients. Powered and operated from the Cayman Islands, the company upholds the principles of performance, security, and simplicity in every aspect of its operations.





