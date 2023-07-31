Internet of Vehicles Market Size to Hit USD 678.94 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Internet of Vehicles market size was valued at USD 124.82 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 145.24 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 678.94 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 24.65% during the forecast period.

Internet of Vehicles (IoV) refers to a technology that brings together three networks – an intra-vehicle network, an inter-vehicle network, and a vehicular mobile internet. IoV is an expansive distributed system to exchange information and facilitate wireless communication between vehicles and everything or V2X. The rising need for more effective and safer road transportation solutions is expected to foster the Internet of Vehicles market growth.

Drivers & Restraints-

Demand for Reliable Transport and Traffic Solutions to Fuel Market Growth

The key factors that have accelerated the development of Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology include the need for better road infrastructure and reliable vehicle safety solutions. Technologies, such as V2V and V2I, can allow car owners to transmit and collect information regarding traffic congestion, parking, and route suggestions, which can greatly enhance their on-road safety. The inclusion of safety features, such as ADAS and automotive e-call, can offer important vehicle data in case of an accident, thereby creating a reliable transport network. These factors are expected to fuel the use of IoV solutions. However, data privacy and security concerns associated to this technology can deter customers from incorporating it into their cars, thereby impeding the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/internet-of-vehicles-market-105345

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 24.65% 2030 Value Projection USD 678.94 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 145.24 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players to Introduce Advanced Technologies to Offer Value-Added Products

Volkswagen is one of the most prominent players in this market as the company’s IoV services, such as Volkswagen Connect and Car-Net, are widely popular among customers. The automaker is also a part of the 5G Automotive Association to speed up the development of V2X technology and enhance system standardization. Some of the other players in the market include General Motors, BMW, Robert Bosch, and Audi.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/internet-of-vehicles-market-105345

Segments-

On-Vehicle Solutions to Gain Major Momentum with Growing Demand for Advanced Vehicle Technologies

By solution, the market is segmented into on-vehicle and IoV management center. The on-vehicle segment held a leading market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period due to the rising use of connected vehicle technology and vehicle telematics in the latest car variants.

Advantage of Low Transfer Failure Rate to Boost Adoption of Wi-Fi Technology

Based on networking technology, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular network. The Wi-Fi segment captured the biggest market share in 2022 as this networking technology offers a failure rate of less than 1% while transferring data during low and high-frequency communication.

V2V Communication to be Extensively Used to Offer Robust Safety Solutions in Vehicles

Based on communication type, the market is segmented into Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C), and others. The V2V segment dominated the market in 2020 as this technology provides a reliable exchange of information, such as map data and situational awareness, and has low latency, which can enhance the safety of vehicles during heavy traffic. With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Segmentation By Solution On-Vehicle

IoV Management Center By Networking Technology Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular Network By Communication Type Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Others





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/internet-of-vehicles-market-105345

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Market Due to Growing Vehicle Production

Asia Pacific captured the largest Internet of Vehicles market share in 2022 as the average production rate of connected vehicles is growing across the region at a robust pace every year. The governments are also increasing their investments in the development of supportive infrastructure to promote the production of these vehicles.

Europe also held a major market share as the adoption rate of connected vehicle technologies is rising across the region.

Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail and highlights key areas such as leading product types, companies, and top applications of the product. The report also provides valuable insights into the latest market trends and covers key industry developments. Besides this, it gives information on several factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.

Quick Buy - Internet of Vehicles Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/compare-plan/105345

A list of prominent Internet of Vehicles manufacturers operating in the global market:

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Volkswagen (Germany)

Ford Motor Company (U.S.)

Veniam (U.S.)

Audi (Germany)

BMW (Germany)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

Ford (U.S.)

Tata Communications (India)

CarIQ (U.S.)

AT&T (U.S.)

Verizon Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

General Motors (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

COVID-19 Impact:

IoT and Other Cloud Solutions for Vehicles Gained Traction during COVID-19 Due to Closed Production Facilities

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the funding of various R&D initiatives to improve autonomous driving. However, the testing of these vehicles continued even during the outbreak. The demand for Wi-Fi technology grew considerably during this period, with countries, such as the U.S. and China, making important regulatory changes. Moreover, since the production plants were shut for a temporary period, car manufacturers started integrating advanced software, such as Over-the-Air (OTA), to improve their customers’ driving experience.

Notable Industry Development:

April 2023 – Google launched IoT apps for vehicles, where developers will be able to develop and introduce in-car applications offering reliable driving solutions and entertainment apps through Google’s Android for Cars app library. Android car users can easily access this library.

Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/internet-of-vehicles-market-105345

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Internet of Vehicles Market

Global Internet of Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definition

5.1. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Solution On-Vehicle IoV Management Center Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Networking Technology Wi-Fi Bluetooth Cellular Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Internet of Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Solution On-Vehicle IoV Management Center Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Networking Technology Wi-Fi Bluetooth Cellular Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type Mexico Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type

Europe Internet of Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Solution On-Vehicle IoV Management Center Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Networking Technology Wi-Fi Bluetooth Cellular Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country Germany Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type U.K. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type France Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type Rest of the Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type

Asia Pacific Internet of Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Solution On-Vehicle IoV Management Center Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Networking Technology Wi-Fi Bluetooth Cellular Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country China Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type Japan Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type India Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type South Korea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type Rest of APAC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type

Rest of the World Internet of Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Solution On-Vehicle IoV Management Center Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Networking Technology Wi-Fi Bluetooth Cellular Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Communication Type Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) Others



Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2027

Vehicle Access Control Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2027

Electric Vehicle Transmission Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Electric Ships Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2027

Green Tires Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390



U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245