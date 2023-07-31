Automated Truck Loading System Market Size Worth USD 5.37 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.8%

Pune, India., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated truck loading system market size was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.79 billion in 2023 to USD 5.37 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing AI integration is contributing to the growth of automated truck-loading system market. This helps in improved visibility, optimization of supply chain, efficiency, end to end automation, and organization across various logistics processes and is anticipated to increase the market share during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Automated Truck Loading System Market, 2023–2030."

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Construction Activities to Escalate Market

Implementation of sensors, cutting-edge technologies, and robots into automated truck loading systems can assist in reducing time substantially during the unloading and loading process in comparison with manual operations. This helps the system’s efficiency by delivering more cargo in less time and improves the logistics and transportation processes resulting in increased automated truck loading system market share. However, the huge population in developing nations gives rise to cheap labour, which constrains the automated truck loading system market growth.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 5.37 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 2.79 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 222





Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Focus on Technological Integration to Gain Competitive Edge

The market is highly competitive as several players focus on automating transportation and logistics services. Small, large, established companies, innovators and start-ups are all concentrated on integrating cutting-edge technology to cater the demand of the customers.

Segments-

Flush Docks Leads the Market due to Convenient Installation Process

Based on the loading dock, the market is sub-segmented into the flush dock, enclosed dock, sawtooth dock, climate controlled dock, and others. Safe operations and easy installation in buildings attribute to the dominance of the flush dock segment.

Smooth Integration with Existing Fleet Assists Segmental Growth

Based on the truck type, the market is sub-segmented into the non-modified truck type and modified truck type. Non-modified truck segment leads the market as they can be integrated smoothly without any change in operations.

Easy Loading and Unloading Operations to Spur Growth

Based on the power, the market is sub-segmented into Chain Conveyor System, Slat Conveyor System, Belt Conveyor System, Skate Conveyor System, Roller Track System, Automated Guided Vehicles, and Loading Plate System. Increased speed and accuracy in truck unloading and loading operations drives the belt conveyor system.

High Demand and Regular Supply of Products Drives FMCG’s Progress

Based on industry, the market is divided into aviation, cement, paper, FMCG, post & parcel, automotive, textile, pharmaceutical, and others. Due to high production volumes and reliable transport solutions the FMCG segment drives growth.

Regional Insights-

Early Adoption of Automated Truck Loading System in Europe Dominates Market

Early adoption of advanced technologies in the logistics and transportation industry by Europe has helped the region to dominate the market. Integrating these technologies improves efficiency, reduces labour costs, and enhances supply chain operations assisting in the region’s market growth.

Rapid industrialization, increasing manufacturing activities, and logistics services are the factors contributing toward the growth of Asia Pacific.

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

A list of prominent Automated Truck Loading System manufacturers operating in the global market:

ACTIW LTD. (Finland)

BEUMER GROUP (Deutschland)

Cargo Floor B.V (Netherlands)

GEBHARDT Fördertechnik GmbH (Deutschland)

HAVER & BOECKER OHG (Germany)

Ancra Systems B.V. (Netherlands)

Asbreuk Service B.V. (Netherlands)

Joloda Hydraroll Ltd. (U.K.)

Secon Components S.L. (Spain)

VDL Systems bv (Netherlands)

CLSi Logispeed (Germany)

Duro Felguera (Spain)

Industrial Conveying (Aust) Pty Ltd. (Australia)

KEITH Manufacturing Co. (U.S.)

Capo Tecnología (Brazil)

Dexter Compañy S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Q-Loader (Poland)

Dematic (U.S.)

FMH Conveyors (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact:

Growing E-Commerce and Enhanced Technology Post Pandemic, Recovered Market

Supply chain disruptions and strict travel restrictions reduced the demand for automated truck loading systems during the pandemic. On the contrary, the industry also witnessed massive demand from essential goods and healthcare industry. This demand and shifted focus substantially impacted on the automated truck-loading system and assisted the market in bouncing back from the economic loss.

Notable Industry Development:

May 2022 − Dematic signed a contract with Fonterra. Under the contract, Dematic provided its automated guided vehicles to Fonterra to advance its warehouse operations at its manufacturing facility in Edendale. Dematic states that the company’s AGVs operate driverless, fully automated forklifts with a load capacity of 3,500 kg and a lift height of four meters.

