Artificial Turf Market to Surpass 5.1 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Popularity of Sporting Events

Westford USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global artificial turf market is experiencing a further boost in growth due to the rising popularity of sporting events such as cricket, football, rugby, hockey, and golf. As these sports gain increasing attention and participation across the globe, the demand for high-quality playing surfaces has intensified.

The global artificial turf market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, propelled by the increasing popularity of various sporting events in games such as football, hockey, rugby, and golf.

Prominent Players in the Artificial Turf Market

Tarkett SA

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Controlled Products LLC

ACT Global Sports

Polytan GmbH

Forest Grass

Beaulieu International Group

CoCreation Grass Corporation

FieldTurf

SIS Pitches

Domo Sports Grass

Limonta Sport S.p.A.

Edel Grass B.V.

Taishan Artificial Turf Industry Co. Ltd.

Nurteks Hali San. Ve Tic. A.S.

Victoria PLC

Sports Field Holdings Inc.

TenCate Grass

Matrix Turf

Global Syn-Turf

Polyethylene Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Exceptional Properties

The polyethylene segment emerged as the dominant player in the artificial turf market, capturing the largest share. This leadership position can be attributed to polyethene's exceptional properties and characteristics, which make it a highly desirable material for artificial turf production.

The markets inEurope emerged as the dominant player in the artificial turf market, boasting the largest market share in revenue. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, with the region projected to experience substantial growth at a significant CAGR.

Sports Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Surge in Sports Participation

The sports segment played a pivotal role in the artificial turf market, capturing the largest market share and exhibiting a healthy CAGR. This dominance is expected to persist throughout the forecast period due to a notable surge in sports participation among the younger generation globally.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to experience substantial growth in the artificial turf market over the forecast period, primarily driven by two key factors. The region is witnessing a surge in construction activities and rising investments from international companies.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the artificial turfmarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Artificial Turf Market

In 2022, SYNLawn, a renowned manufacturer and pioneer in artificial grass technology in North America, made a significant announcement regarding its expansion plans. The company revealed its intention to extend its services to the Reno and Las Vegas areas through its subsidiary SYNLawn Southern Nevada. This expansion comes after many years of successful operations in Southern Nevada, showcasing the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality artificial grass solutions in these regions.

In 2022, Sentinel Capital Partners, a prominent private equity firm known for investing in promising and reliable mid-market companies, made headlines with a vital acquisition announcement. The firm revealed its successful acquisition of the Recreational Group, a leading manufacturer specializing in recreational surfacing products.

