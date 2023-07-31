Digital Kitchen Scale Market is Predicted to Witness a Value of US$ 602.4 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global digital kitchen scale market was valued at US$ 382.1 Mn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031. Changing lifestyle and emergence of digital kitchen scale as a necessary kitchen tool for baking and cooking are fueling the digital kitchen scale market.



Manufacturers are engaging in product innovation and R&D activities to serve evolving customer needs. Availability of digital kitchen scales through e-commerce platforms is helping boost sales.

Digital kitchen scale, is a measuring instrument that reads and displays an object’s weight. It provides a more accurate reading than an analog kitchen scale.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 382.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 602.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.3% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 190 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Price, Material, Capacity, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered TANITA, Ozeri, Our Weigh, Etekcity Corporation, Kitchen Aid, Greater Goods, TAYLOR, American Weigh Scales, Soehnle, DigiWeigh

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Adoption of Digital Kitchen Scale in Commercial Enterprises and Advent of Novel Products Driving Market Expansion – Rise in demand for digital kitchen scales in commercial enterprises is expected to fuel the digital kitchen scale market size. Digital kitchen scales offer several benefits for commercial enterprises.

The use of digital scale guarantees accurate food preparation which is crucial for catering services and restaurants that prepare meals for customers. Digital kitchen scales can swiftly weigh a variety of products, and the built-in timers and memory features are useful for commercial enterprises.

Advantages of Accuracy and Durability over Analog Products – Digital kitchen scales offer higher accuracy over analog kitchen scales. Digital kitchen scales weigh ingredients precisely, which is crucial for specialty cooking. For instance, baking requires ingredients to be used in precise quantities as they undergo chemical reactions that affect the quality of the final product. Digital kitchen scales have large digital display that shows the exact weight of an item within seconds. These scales have the ability to measure ingredients to a fraction of a gram or an ounce. This, in turn, is driving market development.

Digital kitchen scales can be used for many years. Additionally, their chance of failing or breaking down is minimal as they are composed of stationary components.

Significant Demand for Multipurpose Digital Kitchen Scales – In terms of type, the multipurpose digital kitchen scale segment accounts for the leading share of the global market.

Multipurpose digital kitchen scale offers versatility and convenience for various cooking and baking needs. These scales offer a number of features such as weight measurement, auto off feature, unit conversion, and overload indicator, thereby fueling the segment.

Growth Drivers

Rise in demand for digital kitchen scales in commercial enterprise is fueling the digital kitchen scale market

Advantages of accuracy and durability of digital kitchen scale over analog scale are augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to lead the global industry during the forecast period. Trend of equipping kitchens with smart appliances is boosting market dynamics of the region. Furthermore, advanced digital kitchen scales can be integrated with smart devices, which make them popular among tech-savvy population in North America.

The digital kitchen scale market in Asia Pacific is growing steadily due to rise in baking and cooking trends and availability of digital kitchen scales for domestic and commercial kitchens through both offline and online channels.

Competitive Analysis

The global landscape is consolidated, with a few large players controlling majority of the market share. Companies in the digital kitchen scale market are engaging in product development and product innovation to consolidate their position.

Prominent players in the digital kitchen scale market include TANITA, Our Weigh Ltd., Kitchen Aid, TAYLOR, Soehnle and DigiWeigh, Ozeri, Etekcity Corporation, Greater Goods, and American Weigh Scales.

The global digital kitchen scale market has been segmented as follows:

Global Digital Kitchen Scale Market, by Type

Digital Bowl Scale

Waterproof Digital Kitchen Scale

Touchscreen Digital Kitchen Scale

Dual Platform Digital Scale

Smart Digital Kitchen Scale

Multipurpose Digital Kitchen Scale

Others



Global Digital Kitchen Scale Market, by Price

Under US$ 25

US$ 25- US$ 50

US$ 50 – US$ 100

Above US$ 100

Global Digital Kitchen Scale Market, by Material

Bamboo

Glass

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Others (Textured Silicon, etc.)



Global Digital Kitchen Scale Market, by Capacity

Below 5 Kg

5- 10 Kg

Above 10 Kg



Global Digital Kitchen Scale Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned website E-commerce websites

Offline Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Stores Retail Stores





Global Digital Kitchen Scale Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



