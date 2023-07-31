InterStellar Group Unveils Latest Customer Management System Update and Brand Refresh on NASDAQ Big Screen

New York, NY, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterStellar Group recently launched a new version of their customer management system and unveiled their brand-new branding on the NASDAQ screen in Times Square, New York, in front of a global audience of investors. The launch event took place on July 19, 2023, at 4:45 p.m. local time in the U.S. The company's presence on the NASDAQ screen is a testament to their success and recognition in the industry.





Brand upgrade, joining hands with global investors for the future

In order to better serve customers and meet future challenges, InterStellar Group has undergone a comprehensive brand upgrade. InterStellar Group understands that the brand is an important asset of the company and the essence of the company's culture. In the process of brand upgrading, InterStellar Group focuses on customer needs and provide more convenient and intelligent financial services to customers. In the design of the official website, InterStellar Group focuses on user experience and information exchange and present more rich and intuitive information to users. In terms of hardware and software, InterStellar Group has strengthened data security and privacy protection, reduced customer costs while improving transaction speed, and made customers more confident in using its services.



Through brand upgrade, InterStellar Group will better reflect its corporate culture and values, and better express its commitment to customers, employees, and society. InterStellar Group is committed to providing professional services and satisfactory experiences to every customer and continuously creating value for customers.



For InterStellar Group, appearing on the NASDAQ big screen is not only to celebrate the comprehensive upgrade of the brand but also to convey the vision of joining hands with the future to global customers through this world window.



InterStellar Group, creating one-stop financial services

Konstantinos Α. Theodorou, head of InterStellar Group, said:” With the rapid development of the financial industry, InterStellar Group believes that upgrading the brand image is inevitable. InterStellar Group hopes that through this upgrade, InterStellar Group can better convey its values and corporate culture, let customers better understand InterStellar Group, choose InterStellar Group, and trust InterStellar Group. InterStellar Group hopes to establish emotional connections with customers through brand upgrades, making the brand closer to customers and more in line with their needs.”



InterStellar Group will continue to focus on providing customers with more intelligent, convenient, and secure financial services. InterStellar Group believes that the future of the financial industry will be more digitized, intelligent, and open. InterStellar Group will keep pace with the times, strengthen technology research and development and innovation, continuously improve service quality and customer experience. InterStellar Group will also actively expand overseas markets, strengthen international strategic layout, and become a leading one-stop financial services provider globally.



The vision of InterStellar Group is to become one of the world's most popular financial service brands, providing customers with comprehensive, diversified, and personalized financial services. InterStellar Group will always adhere to the service concept of "customer-centric," create more value for customers, and become a good partner trusted by customers. InterStellar Group believes that through its efforts and unremitting pursuit, it will create a better future.



In this era, financial services have become an indispensable part of people's lives. InterStellar Group will provide customers with more high-quality, convenient, and secure financial services with more enthusiasm and solid strength, continuously creating more value for customers.

Disclaimer: As a complicated financial trading product, contracts for difference (CFDs) have the high risk of rapid loss arising from its leverage feature. Most retail investor accounts recorded fund loss in contracts for differences. You should consider whether you have developed a full understanding about the operation rules of contracts for differences and whether you can bear the high risk of fund loss.

