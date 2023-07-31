Gut Health Products Market Size Worth USD 120.38 Billion by 2032 Registering a CAGR of 7.65% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gut Health Products Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights “ Gut Health Products Market Information By Type, Category, Application, Distribution Channel, And Region - Forecast till 2032"; the market will achieve USD 120.38 Billion in 2032 at a 7.65% CAGR.

The market for gut health goods is predicted to rise as a result of several important factors, including increased diet knowledge, the dominance of key players, and consumer preference for gut health products.

According to a survey done in 2021 by the International Food Information Council, approximately 51% of Americans use probiotics to support their gut health, approximately 33% to support their immune system, approximately 38% to support their overall health and wellness, and last but not least approximately 13% to support their emotional health. Therefore, the market participants have a tremendous chance to develop new, cutting-edge solutions that help with digestive health concerns given the rising demand from consumers for assistance in maintaining good and healthy digestive health. Additionally, more money is being invested in the research and development of novel products that offer a variety of health benefits and enable the introduction of goods to promote market expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2032 Market Size USD 120.38 Billion CAGR 7.65% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) and Volume (Million Sq. Meter) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Form, Category, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising demand for digestive health products to spur growth Increasing R&D initiatives by market players to aid the development

Key Companies in the Gut Health Product market include

Bayer AG

Nestle SA

BASF

DuPont

Sanofi

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Cie Gervais Danone

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Inc.

Hansen Holding A/S

Amway Corporation

The development and exploitation of foods with special health claims by the players has been motivated by consumer awareness of the relationship between nutrition and human health and the developing trend towards healthier diets. Probiotic use has increased in markets where customers tend to have an all-encompassing attitude towards healthy living. Since probiotic supplements provide a number of advantages for digestive health, their availability has increased consumer demand for them in order to lead healthy lives.

According to the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics, a study on probiotic strains has found that they have health benefits by lowering the risk of upper respiratory gut infections and harmful gastroenterology in early newborns. They also reduce the occurrence of immediate allergy problems like dermatitis in infants and bellyache symptoms in breastfed babies.

Part Insights:

Prebiotics and probiotics are both included in the type-based segmentation of the gut health products market. In 2021, the probiotics gut health products sector maintained the biggest share, accounting for roughly 67–69% of the market's sales. This is mostly due to anticipated market factors like the recent increase in consumer demand for probiotic supplements and associated goods.

The data on the gut health products market has been divided into gummies, powder, liquid, and capsules. Due to the fact that they include oil- and fat-soluble nutrients, may be readily digested, protect from sensitive substances, and have many other benefits, capsules held the greatest segment share.

The global market for gut health products has been divided into organic and conventional products based on category. Due to customers' growing acceptance of healthy and secure products, organic held the biggest segment share. The growing popularity of healthy eating and increased knowledge of the negative consequences of pesticides used in conventional agriculture are driving up demand for organic products.

The market for organic glucose is expanding as a result of several important causes, including the expanding popularity of clean-label products. Customers are looking for items with straightforward and recognisable ingredients as their concern over the contents in the food products they eat grows.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the regions into which the study divides the market. During the study period, a 32.24% market share for gut health products is anticipated in North America. The growth of the North American market has been greatly aided by the existence of a sizable number of gut health product producers and expanding customer awareness regarding the accessibility of various gut health products.

In addition, technical advancements, product developments, and online product delivery have all contributed to the market expansion for gut health products in North America in recent years.

In the next years, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the second-fastest expanding market for gut health products. The market growth in the Asia Pacific area is increasing as a result of manufacturers in emerging economies like Japan, China, and India gaining more knowledge about various health goods. Additionally, the region's huge client base, rapid urbanisation, rising disposable income, and rising population are all wonderfully boosting market expansion. The players' escalating rivalry has driven them to create gut health solutions that could be ground-breaking on the market and offer a variety of advantages. Numerous modern, cutting-edge technology and procedures have been adopted by various businesses. Several players gain from developing the products or through mergers and acquisitions to establish new and distinctive processes with more efficiency and performance.

