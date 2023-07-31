Superblock has launched “Over Wallet” for crypto assets, with pre-registrations surpassing 680,000 worldwide

"Over Wallet," a crypto asset wallet launched by Superblock on the 31st, has attracted over 680,000 users globally during the three-month pre-registration period starting in April.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superblock, led by CEO Ben (Jae-Yun) Kim, released Over Wallet, a mobile wallet designed for Over Protocol. Simultaneously, the company introduced the Over Community Access Program (OCAP), which allows the general public to participate as network validators during the early stages of Over Protocol.

Over Wallet is the first service in the Over Protocol ecosystem and has already garnered significant attention, with 686,000 users registering during the three-month pre-registration period that began in April. The name "Over Wallet" is derived from "Over Protocol," the lightweight mainnet that incorporates Superblock's technology. The wallet will offer users the functionality to acquire and manage Over Points upon its launch. The company intends to enhance token asset management and transaction features, providing an optimized service for the use of Over Protocol. Over Wallet can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

The "OCAP" event, announced alongside Over Wallet, was prepared in anticipation of the launch of the Over Protocol mainnet, scheduled for the first quarter of the following year. The event, which ends before the mainnet launch, allows users to participate in various quests to earn Over Points within Over Wallet.

Users can utilize their Over Points at the "Over's Pop-up Store," which is a side event of the largest blockchain conference in South Korea, "Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) 2023." The event is in collaboration with "KREAM," the renowned trading platform for limited edition products, and is scheduled to take place in September this year at Seongsu-dong. Users will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a firsthand experience of the service through this event.

Over Protocol is a layer 1 blockchain network aiming to address storage and dependency issues that many blockchains, including Ethereum, face. Its key feature is providing lightweight and user-friendly full nodes, improving accessibility for individuals to operate on their personal computers (PC) at home. This will give Web3 businesses an advantage by reducing infrastructure investment and service operation costs. Superblock plans to introduce a corporate support program to further enhance its support in this area.

Superblock, the primary contributor to Over Protocol, is a blockchain mainnet startup founded in 2021 by Ben. Additionally, Ben is the founder of "Decipher," Seoul National University's blockchain club, established in 2018, which has grown to become the largest blockchain club in Korea. The company has raised $8 million from prominent companies and venture capitalists (VC) in South Korea across two funding rounds. Investors include SK, Netmarble, DSC, E&Investment, Schmidt, SpringCamp, and NaverZ.



Superblock is set to launch a public testnet in the third quarter of this year and has ambitious plans in introducing products that prioritize accessibility and user-friendliness. The products include full nodes for PCs and data analysis and monitoring tools, all aimed at expediting the widespread adoption of blockchain technology. Having gained global recognition for its unique technology, evidenced by publications in SCI papers and participation in international blockchain conferences, Superblock is quickly establishing itself as a leading global blockchain company, expanding its influence far beyond South Korea.

Contact:

Superblock

David Kim, Marketing Director

Tel.: +82 10-4330-2540

Email: david@superblock.xyz

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5383623f-5c36-4198-bcf4-49bc3c188b09