Cavitation Technologies, Inc. and Sistema Municipal de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Chapala Sign a Memorandum of Understanding

CHATSWORTH, CA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT ), a leading ESG company, which designs and manufactures innovative ﬂow-through nano-technology systems for ﬂuid processing applications worldwide, is pleased to announce a new business opportunity with Sistema Municipal de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Chapala (“SIMAPA Chapala”), Mexico.

CTi and SIMAPA Chapala signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on July 28, 2023, to pursue mutual interests in developing, deploying, evaluating, and implementing CTi's patented fluid processing technology. This innovative technology will be implemented in various water remediation processes.

This MOU sets forth the terms and understandings between the parties to ensure communication, collaboration, and coordination to implement research and development for further commercial applications of the technologies agreed upon by the parties.

"This agreement represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to bring our patented fluid processing technology to market," said Mr. Voloshin, CEO of CTi, "We are excited to work with SIMAPA Chapala in implementing our technology in various water processing industries. This collaboration is essential to our strategic objectives and commitment to develop and commercialize our innovative solutions for the global market."

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The Company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com.

About Sistema Municipal de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Chapala

SIMAPA Chapala is responsible for providing public services for drinking water, drainage, sewage, wastewater treatment, and disposal in the Municipal center at Chapala Jalisco, Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.