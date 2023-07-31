Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Size to Surpass USD 6.48 Billion by 2030 | Need for Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions Is Driving the Market Growth In Recent Years

Pune, India, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The trenchless pipe rehabilitation market size was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 4.37 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 6.48 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Trenchless pipe rehabilitation is a technique which is used to replace or repair the underground pipes without having to excavate the large areas. The need for sustainable infrastructure solutions is driving the market growth in recent years. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market, 2023-2030.”

Key Industry Development:

February 2023- The Vortex Companies LLC launched its new and inclusive UV Cured-in Place-Pipe systems solutions portfolio. The company is a leading player in progressive trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services.

Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/trenchless-pipe-rehabilitation-market-107720

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.48 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 4.12 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 181 Segments covered Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (<18 Inch Pipes Line, 18-36 Inch Pipes, and >36 Inch Pipes) By Application (Water Main Pipes, Wastewater Pipes, and Others) and Regional Growth Drivers Increasing Need To Have Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions To Propel Market Development Market Is Led By Aegion With Vital Role Finding Transformational Solutions

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Need To Have Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions To Propel Market Development

Increasing need to have sustainable infrastructure solutions is anticipated to drive the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market growth. Sustainable infrastructure has been a modern-day need and is significant for economic growth and environmental sustainability. The technique of trenchless pipe rehabilitation technique offers a sustainable solution for rehabilitating and repairing old pipelines. With growth in municipalities and cities, improvement and restoration of existing underground utility systems has become more and more consistent.

However, presence of traditional alternatives for the product as they are less difficult is expected to hamper the market growth for the trenchless pipe rehabilitation.

COVID-19 Impact:

Pandemic Highlighted The Importance Of Maintaining Infrastructure

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market as construction projects faced equipment shortages, labor, and others. The pandemic highlighted the importance of maintaining infrastructure, such as pipes and utilities. Therefore, governments kept water pipe repair under the essentials category during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/trenchless-pipe-rehabilitation-market-107720

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Segmentation Analysis:

The < 18 Inch Pipes Segment Led Due To Their Usage In Water Main Pipes

On the basis of type, the market is divided into <18 inch pipes line, 18-36 inch pipes, and >36 inch pipes. The <18 inch pipes line segment dominated the market share due to their usage in water main pipes. The majority of water main pipes are in the range of 18 inches.

Water Main Pipes To Hold Dominant Share They Are Main Pipes Are Part of a Significant Infrastructure

On the basis of application, the market is divided into water main pipes, wastewater pipes, and others. Water main pipes segment garnered the highest market share as they are part of a significant infrastructure for providing communities with clean and safe drinking water.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

North America To Have Highest Part Due To Aging Wastewater And Water Infrastructure

North America garnered the highest trenchless pipe rehabilitation market share due to aging wastewater and water infrastructure in the region. Additionally, strict rules and regulations about worker safety and environment safety has surged the demand for trenchless technologies.

Numerous factors propelling the market growth in Europe are the requirement of stringent environmental regulations, minimizing disruption to businesses and traffic during pipeline repairs, and aging wastewater and water infrastructure.

Quick Buy - Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/compare-plan/107720

Competitive Landscape:

Market Is Led by Aegion with Vital Role Finding Transformational Solutions

The market is led by Aegion which is playing a vital role finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, basically pipelines in the water, wastewater, mining, and energy. In September 2020, Insituform Technologies gained a contract to rehabilitate around 7,000 linear feet of pressurized water pipelines in Portsmouth, Virginia.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Aegion Corporation (U.S.)

Granite Construction (U.S.)

SAERTEX MultiCom (Germany)

Per Aarsleff A/S (Denmark)

SAK Construction (U.S.)

Primus Line (Germany)

Amex Sanivar (Switzerland)

Ashimori Industry (Japan)

NordiTube Technologies (Belgium)

Waterline Renewal Technologies (Perma-Liner) (U.S.)

Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Segmentation:

By Type:

<18 Inch Pipes Line

18-36 Inch Pipes

>36 Inch Pipes

By Application:

Water Main Pipes

Wastewater Pipes

Others

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/trenchless-pipe-rehabilitation-market-107720

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions & Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Insight on Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market

5. Global Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. < 18 Inch Pipes

5.2.2. 18-36 Inch Pipes

5.2.3. >36 Inch Pipes

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Water Main Pipes

5.3.2. Wastewater Pipes

5.3.3. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.4. Latin America

5.4.5. Middle East & Africa

Continued….

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/trenchless-pipe-rehabilitation-market-107720

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245