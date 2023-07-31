Pace-O-Matic Statement on Latest Skill Game Injunction Ruling in Virginia

Richmond, Virginia, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greensville County Justice, Louis R. Lerner, has filed a court order extending an injunction that allows skill games to continue operating in Virginia. A new trial date is also being planned for December of 2023.

Pace-O-Matic, the nation’s industry leader in legally compliant skill games, and the entity which markets QVS games in the commonwealth, has released the following statement in response.

“We are pleased that the injunction has once again been extended, allowing legal skill games to continue operating and generating critical income for Virginia’s small businesses,” said Michael Barley, spokesperson for Pace-O-Matic. “We anticipate that the final court ruling will uphold the legality of our games. In the meantime, we are urging lawmakers to regulate and tax the industry to support small businesses, increase tax revenue, and help law enforcement put an end to illegal gaming. We look forward to working with the legislature to pass commonsense regulation on skill games.”

Right now, Virginia is missing out on an estimated $130 million in tax revenue per year (and likely more) that could be going to support important community initiatives. This includes projects that benefitted from the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which skill games previously funded while regulated.

In addition to growing revenue for the state, skill games help small businesses and nonprofits struggling in a tough economy. Income from skill games goes toward paying bills, creating jobs, increasing wages, maintenance, philanthropy, and more. Regulating skill games will also help law enforcement crack down on the proliferation of illegal slot machines by creating a framework that punishes bad actors while protecting those who follow the law.

Learn more at www.PaceOMatic.com.

