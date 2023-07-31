The Global Pizza Oven Market size is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pizza Oven Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Fuel Used, By End Use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481429/?utm_source=GNW

Because more people can now afford them, there is a stronger demand for consumer products, particularly pizza ovens. Additionally, the food service sector in the Asia Pacific area has grown significantly, with an increase in the number of cafés, pizzerias, and restaurants. This growth fuels the market’s demand for commercial pizza ovens and encourages manufacturers to join it. Some of the factors impacting the market are introduction of pizza that is both ecological and energy-efficient, growth of the Foodservice Sector, and the expensive initial and ongoing expenditures.



As consumers become more environmentally aware and there is an increase in demand for environmentally friendly cooking equipment, the development of environmentally friendly pizza ovens is anticipated to generate an opportunity for the growth of the market. As a result of this demand, producers have developed more energy-saving and ecologically friendly pizza oven models, which may help companies stand out in a crowded market and satisfy consumers who care about the environment. The number of restaurants, cafés, and quick-service outlets has been rising, contributing to the fast growth of the worldwide foodservice business. Due to their growing demand for convenient, wholesome, and sanitary food that is easily accessible, millennials and working professionals are the primary target customers for the industry. Due to this, it is anticipated that the expansion of the food service sector would boost the need for pizza ovens from such commercial food service outlets. However, Despite the fact that wood is not very costly, a lot of it is needed in these ovens to make pizza. Due to this, these ovens’ operating costs are greater than those of pizza ovens powered by electricity or gas. As a result, throughout the projected period, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to restrain market expansion.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is classified into brick ovens, pizza deck ovens, conveyor pizza ovens, and pizza convection ovens. The pizza convection ovens segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Pizza is becoming more and more popular all around the globe, which is driving up the demand. Pizza convection ovens may also be used to cook other items outside pizza, such as baked products and roasted meats, which increases their popularity in commercial kitchens.



Fuel Used Outlook



By fuel used, the market is divided into electric oven, gas oven, and wood-fired. In 2022, the electric oven segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market. Electric pizza ovens are an appealing alternative for commercial kitchens since they are simple to operate and need less knowledge than conventional wood-fired ones. They are a good solution for interior industrial kitchens with little airflow since they emit less smoke and don’t need venting.



End Use Outlook



On the basis of end use, the market is categorized into residential and commercial. In 2022, the commercial segment dominated the market by generating the highest revenue share. To accommodate a wide range of consumer tastes, a lot of restaurants, cafés, and other food service organizations are adding pizza to their menus. Commercial pizza oven demand rises as a result of diversification. Additionally, the surge in demand for commercial pizza ovens is a result of the development of both national and international pizza chains.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into wholesalers/distributors, specialty shops, internet retailers, and others. In 2022, the online retailers segment accounted for a significant revenue share in market. Consumers are increasingly turning to online channels because of the conveniences they provide, like big discounts, a vast selection of items in one place, simple payment methods, doorstep delivery, and more. Convenience offered by internet platforms is a key factor in driving customer demand. Additionally, internet shops often provide a wide selection of pizza ovens that satisfy different tastes.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe region held the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. In designing and constructing pizza ovens, European manufacturers often have decades of expertise and skill. They are able to provide top-notch, trustworthy items that meet a range of consumer demands because to their knowledge. Pizza has its roots in Europe, notably Italy, where it has long been a favorite dish. This long-standing custom has aided in the growth of a thriving pizza oven manufacturing sector in the area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Morello Forni Italia s.r.l., Forno Bravo, Le Panyol (Fayol S.a.), Wood Stone Corporation (Henny Penny Corporation), Mugnaini Imports, Inc., Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Euro Restaurant Solutions (Marra Forni), Cuppone s.r.l. and BakerStone.



