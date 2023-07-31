Avantax to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Wednesday, August 9, 2023

DALLAS, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA), a leading provider of tax-focused wealth management services, that empowers people to improve their financial wellness, will announce its second quarter 2023 financial results following market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.



A conference call for members of the investment community will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its second quarter 2023 results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Avantax corporate website at https://investors.avantax.com.

About Avantax®

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) delivers tax-focused wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-focused financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management offers services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer that works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had $80.6 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2023.

For additional information, please visit us at https://corporate.avantax.com.

